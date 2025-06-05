Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Best mattress topper: Top 8 picks to give your sleep an instant upgrade and support your back

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jun 05, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Looking for better sleep and back support? These top 8 mattress topper picks, including Frido and Sleepy Cat, deliver comfort without changing your mattress.

Springtek Premium Luxe Micro Fibre Mattress Topper for Queen Size Bed | Queen Bed Topper 72x60 | 2 Padding | Super Soft Mattress Padding for Comfortable Sleep | 72 by 60 Inch, White View Details checkDetails

Frido Ultimate Mattress Topper with Premium Cover for Single Bed | Single Bed Topper 72x36 | 2 Padding | Mattress Topper for Back Pain & Neck Pain | Soft & Supportive | 10x Sleep Comfort, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

SleepyCat Luxe Memory Foam Soft Mattress Topper - Motion Isolation | 1 Inch Thickness | Supersoft Knitted Fabrics with Washable Zipper Cover | Pefect for All Sleepers (Queen, 78x60 inches) View Details checkDetails

₹5,524

Relaxfeel 600 GSM Microfiber 5 Star Cotton Small Bed Soft Waterproof Quilted Mattress Topper/Padding for Comfortable Sleep - Beige - Twin Size - 48 Inche X 72 Inche View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

SleepSmith Mattress Topper with Flip Memory Foam & Graphite Infused Cloud Foam, 2-in-1 Reversible Soft & Body Supportive Gadda, 5 Year Warranty (Single Bed, 72x36x2) View Details checkDetails

₹4,465

FITMAT 2” Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress Topper (35x72, White) – Back & Neck Pain Relief, High-Density Support Foam, Washable Cotton Cover Included View Details checkDetails

₹5,200

Amazon Brand – Umi Super Soft 600 GSM Mattress Padding Mattress Topper for Comfortable Sleep - Grey, 6ft x 6ft, Double Bed (72x72 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹1,698

AVI Super Soft 500 GSM Microfiber Bed Mattress Topper for King Size 78x72 Inch | All Season Comfortable Sleep 2 Inch Thick Mattresses Padding King Size -(White, 6.5x6 Feet, 4 Corners Elastic Band) View Details checkDetails

₹1,638

A tired mattress can ruin your sleep but replacing it is not always realistic. That’s where a good mattress topper comes in. It adds that extra layer your bed might be missing, making it feel new again. The right one can soften firm beds, support tired backs and regulate temperature through the night. From memory foam mattress toppers that hug your body to cooling mattress toppers that keep things breezy, the options are endless.

A good mattress topper can ease back pain and boost comfort with minimal fuss and no need for a mattress replacement.
The Frido mattress topper and Sleepy Cat mattress topper are two names that keep popping up, especially for anyone dealing with back pain. We’ve rounded up 8 options worth considering, from latex mattress toppers to hybrids that mix it all. Sleep fix? Sorted. No mattress swap needed.

 

High rebound mattress toppers facilitate core body temperature drop and enhance deep sleep in the initial phase of nocturnal sleep (National Library OF Medicine, USA)

 

Top 8 mattress toppers

1.

Springtek Premium Luxe Micro Fibre Mattress Topper for Queen Size Bed | Queen Bed Topper 72"x60" | 2" Padding | Super Soft Mattress Padding for Comfortable Sleep | 72 by 60 Inch, White
The Springtek Premium Luxe Microfibre mattress topper combines softness with practicality. It adds a cushioned surface to firm mattresses and suits anyone looking to reduce surface tension while sleeping. Though not designed for deep body contouring like memory foam, its plush feel and easy care make it a smart pick for light sleepers and frequent bed users.

Specifications

Material Type
Microfibre Padding
Thickness
2 inches
Dimensions (In Inches)
72 x 60
Key Feature
Soft cushioning and washable
Click Here to Buy

Springtek Premium Luxe Micro Fibre Mattress Topper for Queen Size Bed | Queen Bed Topper 72x60 | 2 Padding | Super Soft Mattress Padding for Comfortable Sleep | 72 by 60 Inch, White

2.

Frido Ultimate Mattress Topper with Premium Cover for Single Bed | Single Bed Topper 72"x36" | 2" Padding | Mattress Topper for Back Pain & Neck Pain | Soft & Supportive | 10x Sleep Comfort, Grey
The Frido Ultimate mattress topper offers targeted relief without the usual sink. Its quick-response foam adapts to pressure instantly, giving support where it’s needed most, especially around the lower back and shoulders. The breathable cotton cover keeps things fresh, while the overall design feels firm yet forgiving. Great choice for single beds that need comfort plus structure.

Specifications

Material Type
Quick Response Foam with Cotton Cover
Thickness
2 inches
Dimensions (In Inches)
72 x 36
Key Feature
Supports back and neck, breathable
Click Here to Buy

Frido Ultimate Mattress Topper with Premium Cover for Single Bed | Single Bed Topper 72x36 | 2 Padding | Mattress Topper for Back Pain & Neck Pain | Soft & Supportive | 10x Sleep Comfort, Grey

3.

SleepyCat Luxe Memory Foam Soft Mattress Topper - Motion Isolation | 1 Inch Thickness | Supersoft Knitted Fabrics with Washable Zipper Cover | Pefect for All Sleepers (Queen, 78x60 inches)
The SleepyCat Luxe memory foam mattress topper adds subtle depth to your mattress without overwhelming it. At just 1 inch thick, it’s surprisingly effective for motion isolation and mild pressure relief. The knitted cover feels soft and stays breathable through the night. Best suited for those needing light cushioning or looking to reduce sleep disruptions on shared beds.

Specifications

Material Type
Memory Foam with Knitted Fabric Cover
Thickness
1 inch
Dimensions (In Inches)
78 x 60
Key Feature
Motion isolation and washable zipper cover
Click Here to Buy

SleepyCat Luxe Memory Foam Soft Mattress Topper - Motion Isolation | 1 Inch Thickness | Supersoft Knitted Fabrics with Washable Zipper Cover | Pefect for All Sleepers (Queen, 78x60 inches)

4.

Relaxfeel 600 GSM Microfiber 5 Star Cotton Small Bed Soft Waterproof Quilted Mattress Topper/Padding for Comfortable Sleep - Beige - Twin Size - 48 Inche X 72 Inche
The Relaxfeel quilted mattress topper is designed to soften firm sleep surfaces without making the bed feel too warm or bulky. Its waterproof feature adds daily practicality, especially for households with kids or pets. With a breathable cotton build and hypoallergenic design, it fits well for those seeking a gentle, fuss-free upgrade to ageing mattresses or thinner sleep setups.

Specifications

Material Type
Microfibre filled with Cotton fabric
Thickness
Approx. 1 inch (quilted padding)
Dimensions (In Inches)
72 x 48
Key Feature
Waterproof and breathable comfort
Click Here to Buy

Relaxfeel 600 GSM Microfiber 5 Star Cotton Small Bed Soft Waterproof Quilted Mattress Topper/Padding for Comfortable Sleep - Beige - Twin Size - 48 Inche X 72 Inche

5.

SleepSmith Mattress Topper with Flip Memory Foam & Graphite Infused Cloud Foam, 2-in-1 Reversible Soft & Body Supportive Gadda, 5 Year Warranty (Single Bed, 72"x36"x2")
The SleepSmith mattress topper blends cooling tech with an ergonomic design. One side offers memory foam comfort while the other provides firmer back support, making it ideal for shifting needs or seasonal changes. Its graphite-infused cloud foam handles heat buildup better than standard foam. Add in anti-skid grips and it’s a smart, low-maintenance pick for people who value comfort and structure equally.

Specifications

Material Type
Graphite-infused memory foam and HR foam (dual side)
Thickness
2 inches
Dimensions (In Inches)
72 x 36
Key Feature
Reversible design with cooling and back support
Click Here to Buy

SleepSmith Mattress Topper with Flip Memory Foam & Graphite Infused Cloud Foam, 2-in-1 Reversible Soft & Body Supportive Gadda, 5 Year Warranty (Single Bed, 72x36x2)

6.

FITMAT 2” Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress Topper (35"x72", White) – Back & Neck Pain Relief, High-Density Support Foam, Washable Cotton Cover Included
The FITMAT 2-inch memory foam mattress topper is designed for those who need targeted relief without a full mattress replacement. Its high-density foam adapts to your shape and distributes weight evenly, making it suitable for people dealing with back or neck strain. The washable cotton cover adds to its practicality, while the breathable foam keeps airflow consistent through the night.

Specifications

Material Type
High-density memory foam with cotton cover
Thickness
2 inches
Dimensions (In Inches)
72 x 35
Key Feature
Orthopaedic support and washable cover
Click Here to Buy

FITMAT 2” Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress Topper (35x72, White) – Back & Neck Pain Relief, High-Density Support Foam, Washable Cotton Cover Included

7.

Amazon Brand – Umi Super Soft 600 GSM Mattress Padding Mattress Topper for Comfortable Sleep
The Amazon Brand – Umi mattress topper uses a dense 600 GSM microfibre fill to create cushioned zones across the body. Designed to offer relief from pressure points, it supports most sleep positions without being too plush. The antimicrobial treatment and allergen barrier add a practical layer for anyone sensitive to dust or humidity, making it a solid everyday upgrade.

Specifications

Material Type
600 GSM Hollow Fibre with 110 GSM Micro Fabric
Thickness
Approx. 2.5 inches
Dimensions (In Inches)
72 x 72
Key Feature
Antimicrobial, pressure-relieving, washable
Click Here to Buy

Amazon Brand – Umi Super Soft 600 GSM Mattress Padding Mattress Topper for Comfortable Sleep - Grey, 6ft x 6ft, Double Bed (72x72 Inches)

8.

AVI Super Soft 500 GSM Microfiber Bed Mattress Topper for King Size 78x72 Inch | All Season Comfortable Sleep 2 Inch Thick Mattresses Padding King Size -(White, 6.5x6 Feet, 4 Corners Elastic Band)
The AVI king-size mattress topper blends loft with structure using dense 500 GSM microfibre filling. With 2 inches of cushioning, it softens the bed without collapsing under pressure. Its box quilting ensures even fill distribution, while elastic bands keep it firmly in place. A great pick if you want to refresh your mattress and maintain stable comfort across seasons.

Specifications

Material Type
Micro polyester and microfibre blend
Thickness
2 inches
Dimensions (In Inches)
78 x 72
Key Feature
500 GSM density, elastic bands, machine washable
Click Here to Buy

AVI Super Soft 500 GSM Microfiber Bed Mattress Topper for King Size 78x72 Inch | All Season Comfortable Sleep 2 Inch Thick Mattresses Padding King Size -(White, 6.5x6 Feet, 4 Corners Elastic Band)

Best mattress toppers: FAQs

  • How does a mattress topper help with back pain?

    A good mattress topper for back pain, such as memory foam or latex options, evenly distributes body weight and relieves pressure points. This support encourages better spinal alignment, reducing discomfort and helping you wake up feeling refreshed.

  • What’s the difference between memory foam and latex mattress toppers?

    Memory foam mattress toppers contour closely to your body, offering personalised comfort and pressure relief. Latex toppers provide a springier feel with quicker response and natural breathability, making them great for those who prefer a cooler sleep surface.

  • Can mattress toppers improve an old mattress’s comfort?

    Absolutely. A mattress topper like the Frido mattress topper or Sleepy Cat mattress topper adds softness and support, extending the life of your mattress without a costly replacement. They’re perfect for adding comfort to firmer or worn-out beds.

  • Are cooling mattress toppers effective for hot sleepers?

    Yes, cooling mattress toppers use materials like graphite-infused memory foam or breathable latex to regulate temperature and enhance airflow. This helps reduce overheating and keeps you comfortable throughout the night.

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

