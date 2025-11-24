How to use wallpapers instead of paint to elevate your home's walls: Tips from a decor expert

Wallpaper tends to worry people more than paint ever did. It carries this idea of long-term commitment and the fear that one wrong choice could take over the whole room. Yet for many design lovers, it has grown into a trusted tool for shaping interiors. After years of studying how homes respond to colour and pattern, I have seen how wallpapers for home projects bring freshness with little effort. This guide keeps things simple and shares the most practical wallpaper decor ideas for anyone ready to give it a try. Soft patterned wallpaper brings gentle colour and texture to a calm room that feels refreshed with very little effort.(AI Generated)

Interior designer Aditi Taran, founder and Chief Design Officer at Panorama Design Studio, puts it perfectly. She tells HT ShopNow: “Wallpapers add a whole new dimension to any space. Do not think of it as just a coloured wall or design but as an additional layer of texture and depth. It is a great way to balance prints and create layers. You can easily add florals to the wall with the right wallpaper or use a classic marble finish to lift the use of marble in a room. Wallpapers are like the perfect tool to enhance spaces and create textures, layers and movement.”

What are wallpapers?

Wallpapers are decorative surface coverings created to bring pattern, texture and colour into a room without the need for paint. They range from classic prints and grass-cloth finishes to textured vinyl and peel and stick sheets. Modern styles hold up well to daily use and offer a quick way to change the mood of any room. Currently, the market has so many options and designs that there is definitely something for everyone out there. And for premium choices, there is even an entire range of designer wallpapers and some vendors also provide the ease of customisation as well.

Wallpapers essentially come in rolls and have to be pasted on to walls using a specific adhesive. In India, most store owners will arrange for the installations for you and it is so cost effective that you will not feel any pinch to your pockets.

How to use wallpapers: Tips and tricks



Start small for confidence

If you feel unsure, begin with one wall. The area behind a sofa or the wall behind a bed is often ideal. This lets you enjoy the effect of wallpaper without committing to the entire room. Peel-and-stick options are helpful for renters or cautious decorators but since labour is cost effective in India, picking the regular wallpaper options might be the more premium yet affordable choice.

Think about scale

Match the scale of the print to the room. Smaller rooms usually work well with tiny motifs or one bold feature wall. Larger rooms can handle wide prints or murals that carry the eye across the space.

Use light to your advantage

Dark prints create a cosy feel and suit bedrooms or studies. Wallpapers with reflective inks or lighter tones help brighten living rooms and dining areas. A good balance of colour and light is key for a natural flow.

Pay attention to surrounding decor

Wallpaper needs to sit comfortably with your furniture. If your rug has a busy pattern, choose a calmer print for the walls. If your space feels plain, a textured wallpaper can bring depth without overwhelming the room.

Prep the surface before you begin

Smooth walls help the application process. Make sure the surface is clean and primed. Order extra rolls to allow for matching repeats. If you are using a mural or tackling a tall room, calling a professional can save time and stress.

Wallpaper has become one of the simplest ways to add texture, colour and personality to a space. With a bit of planning and a few clever steps, it can refresh a room with ease. Take your time choosing a print that feels right for you and enjoy the change it brings. If you try these wallpaper decor ideas at home, share your experience in the comments. Go ahead and swap the paintbrush for the paste and enjoy the difference it can make.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

