Wedding at home? 5 decor hacks to style guest rooms that impress: Removable wallpapers, scented candles and more

Wedding season is finally here! Homes are getting ready to host guests. The grandeur of the wedding season is evident not only in the mandaps and banquet halls but also at residences. It is a complete 360-degree revamp where no corner is left unattended. Chipped walls get a fresh coat of paint, dull corners turn luxe under premium lighting, and worn-out furniture is swapped for the latest stylish pieces. The decor styling at desi homes during weddings is unmatched and truly exudes the exuberance of the major milestone moment. Leave your guests in awe with your decor styling skills!(Picture credit: Made with Gemini)

Weddings are also a reunion of relatives and friends, near and far, who come across cities, states and even countries, to make the celebration a success through collaborative efforts.

The first, and most practical thought would be to accommodate guests at the hotel, but certain guests are too close to heart to stay anywhere else. That's where guest rooms come in, housing relatives/friends who travel from afar.

And just like the splendour and style that fill the rest of the home, guest rooms are not spared any details either, going beyond simple functionality. The goal is not only to give a place to sleep but to create a space where they feel comfortable. A well-designed guest room makes guests feel pampered and an integral part of the wedding celebration.

So, how are you going to refresh the spare room and turn it into a stylish guest room?

To learn more about the guest room styling, HT Lifestyle reached out to Vaishali Shah, design lead, Home Storage, Interio by Godrej, who shared that with the right planning and execution, any spare room can turn into a beautiful guest room. This is especially true during wedding season. So if you are revamping your home for wedding season from scratch, don't forget to include the spare rooms or storage spaces too. Even overlooked or unused spaces can be turned into welcoming retreats for guests.

Vaishali shared these 5 styling hacks, covering primary aspects like walls, lighting, furniture selection and more:

1. Walls

Opt for neutral tones such as soft creams, warm beiges, or muted pastels; they serve as elegant backdrops for floral arrangements, drapery, and lighting.

If repainting isn’t feasible, removable wallpapers in subtle patterns can add temporary charm.

When choosing a palette, consider how colours interact with both natural and artificial light. Warmer tones like terracotta, ochre, and gold complement traditional Indian wedding décor, while cooler shades such as sage green, dusty blue, or lavender evoke calmness and photograph beautifully.

For a cohesive aesthetic, select a primary colour family and use varying shades throughout your home.

Consider removable wallpaper if you don't wish to repaint. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini AI)

2. Upgrade lighting

Install dimmer switches in main areas to adjust brightness through the day, and layer your lighting using ceiling fixtures, lamps, and accent lights.

Statement pendants in dining areas or entryways add both illumination and style.

For convenience, modern smart lighting systems allow remote control to shift the ambience seamlessly from ceremony to dinner to dance.

3. Strategic furniture placement

Wedding hosting requires adaptable layouts. Rearrange or temporarily remove bulky furniture to create clear pathways and distinct zones, ceremony, dining, and mingling areas.

Modular furniture works beautifully for this, offering flexibility and easy storage.

4. Refresh outdoor areas as extended venues

Terrace or garden can become an elegant extension of the home.

Trim greenery, enhance lighting, and use coordinated fabrics and furniture for continuity.

Planters and soft landscaping can guide guest movement while adding charm.

5. Update guest facilities