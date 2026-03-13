World Sleep Day 2026: Why your mattress is the new wellness investment

World Sleep Day 2026 is here, and the message it brings is loud, clear and extremely relevant to our times. Sleep well, live better. Yet for many Indians, proper rest remains a challenge. India is now ranked among the most sleep-deprived nations, with close to 59% of people getting only about six hours of sleep each night. Long workdays, constant screen exposure and daily stress are now active contributors to a lifestyle that leaves little room for the kind of rest the body actually needs. Modern mattresses combine spinal support, pressure relief and cooling technology, helping improve sleep quality and turning everyday rest into a wellness priority. (Interio by Godrej) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture. Read more Read less

That shift in lifestyle is changing how people think about sleep. The bedroom is no longer just a place to crash after a long day. It is increasingly becoming a space for recovery and overall well-being. As a result, the humble mattress, once vastly overlooked, is moving beyond its traditional role as a piece of furniture and entering the conversation as an important health essential for everyday wellbeing.

According to Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer at Duroflex, the conversation around sleep has evolved in recent years. “The conversation has shifted to sleep quality and recovery because sleep directly affects immunity, metabolic health, and emotional well-being,” he says.

Industry trends echo that shift in thinking. Mordor Intelligence’s (market research and advisory firm) report on Mattress Industry in India Size & Share Analysis – Growth Trends & Forecasts (2025 – 2030). It states that the Indian mattress market is estimated at USD 2.31 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period.

The Indian Sleep Products Federation supports this report and states that the growth can largely be attributed to rising awareness around lifestyle and health. With more people focusing on workouts and overall fitness, recovery has become a major part of the equation. Sleep cycles and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep are now regular topics of conversation as people try to understand how much rest the body truly needs to recover and stay healthy.

Dev Narayan Sarkar, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business at Interio by Godrej, points to growing awareness around sleep health as a major driver behind this shift. “Sleep is increasingly being recognised as an important part of everyday health. Studies indicate that nearly 70% of adults report some form of sleep issue, which is prompting greater awareness around the role sleep plays in physical recovery and overall well-being,” he says.

The result is a quiet but meaningful shift inside Indian homes. The old cotton gadda is slowly being replaced by mattresses built with science and ergonomics in mind to support the body and help people rest better.