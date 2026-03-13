World Sleep Day 2026: Why your mattress is the new wellness investment

Sleepyhead Sense - 3 Zoned BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress with Smart Orthopedic Support |10 Years Warranty |Medium Firm with Cooling Technology |10 Inch Double Size Bed Mattress (72x48x10)View Details
World Sleep Day 2026 is here, and the message it brings is loud, clear and extremely relevant to our times. Sleep well, live better. Yet for many Indians, proper rest remains a challenge. India is now ranked among the most sleep-deprived nations, with close to 59% of people getting only about six hours of sleep each night. Long workdays, constant screen exposure and daily stress are now active contributors to a lifestyle that leaves little room for the kind of rest the body actually needs.
That shift in lifestyle is changing how people think about sleep. The bedroom is no longer just a place to crash after a long day. It is increasingly becoming a space for recovery and overall well-being. As a result, the humble mattress, once vastly overlooked, is moving beyond its traditional role as a piece of furniture and entering the conversation as an important health essential for everyday wellbeing.
According to Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer at Duroflex, the conversation around sleep has evolved in recent years. “The conversation has shifted to sleep quality and recovery because sleep directly affects immunity, metabolic health, and emotional well-being,” he says.
Industry trends echo that shift in thinking. Mordor Intelligence’s (market research and advisory firm) report on Mattress Industry in India Size & Share Analysis – Growth Trends & Forecasts (2025 – 2030). It states that the Indian mattress market is estimated at USD 2.31 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period.
The Indian Sleep Products Federation supports this report and states that the growth can largely be attributed to rising awareness around lifestyle and health. With more people focusing on workouts and overall fitness, recovery has become a major part of the equation. Sleep cycles and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep are now regular topics of conversation as people try to understand how much rest the body truly needs to recover and stay healthy.
Dev Narayan Sarkar, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business at Interio by Godrej, points to growing awareness around sleep health as a major driver behind this shift. “Sleep is increasingly being recognised as an important part of everyday health. Studies indicate that nearly 70% of adults report some form of sleep issue, which is prompting greater awareness around the role sleep plays in physical recovery and overall well-being,” he says.
The result is a quiet but meaningful shift inside Indian homes. The old cotton gadda is slowly being replaced by mattresses built with science and ergonomics in mind to support the body and help people rest better.
Why are we investing in sleep?
Sleep has quietly entered the wellness chat group. Mattresses are no longer a basic purchase. “The growth reflects a shift in how consumers view sleep products. It is becoming a long-term investment in health, posture, and sleep quality,” says Sarkar.
Better sleep today is less about luxury and more about recovery, posture and waking up without a cranky back.
How to select a good mattress?
A good mattress is not just about how it feels in the showroom. Real sleep quality depends on a few technical basics working together and matching your personal needs.
Spinal support: The mattress should keep the spine in its natural position through the night, reducing strain on the back and neck.
Pressure relief: Materials that adapt to body contours help reduce stress on the shoulders, hips and lower back, which means fewer midnight toss and turn moments.
Breathability:As Shankar Ramm, Co-founder and Managing Director of Peps Industries, explains, “A mattress that allows adequate airflow helps maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature, which is essential for uninterrupted sleep cycles.”
Mattress materials for ‘hot sleepers’
Sleeping hot is one of the quickest ways to ruin a good night. When body temperature rises, sleep cycles can break, leading to frequent wake-ups and restless tossing. To tackle this, mattress makers are turning to smarter materials and airflow-focused designs. Breathable fabric covers, ventilated foam layers and spring-based constructions help air move freely through the mattress, preventing heat buildup.
Cooling materials are also becoming more common. Gel-infused foams and phase change materials absorb excess heat and help regulate surface temperature through the night.
As Shankar Ramm explains, “The goal is to maintain a balanced sleep microclimate, allowing the body to remain comfortably cool throughout the night.”
Personalisation: The right way to address the firm mattress Vs soft mattress debate
Team firm or team soft? Turns out that debate misses the point. The real question is how you sleep. Your sleep position decides the kind of support your body actually needs.
Side sleepers usually need softer cushioning around the shoulders and hips. Back sleepers tend to do better with medium-firm support that keeps the spine aligned. Stomach sleepers often need firmer mattresses so the midsection does not sink and strain the back.
As Shankar Ramm of Peps Industries puts it, “The right mattress keeps the spine aligned while providing enough cushioning to support the body’s natural curves.”
In short, the best mattress is not about picking a side in the firm versus soft debate. A good mattress should adapt to the sleeper, not force the sleeper to adjust to the mattress.
Why your mattress is the new wellness investment you need to make: FAQs
Sleep is closely linked to physical recovery, posture and mental clarity. A good mattress supports the spine, reduces pressure on joints and helps the body rest properly through the night.
Most experts suggest replacing a mattress every seven to eight years. Over time, materials lose support and can affect sleep quality and back comfort.
Look for proper spinal support, pressure relief and breathable materials. These three elements help maintain comfort and stable sleep cycles.
Yes. Poor support can lead to back pain, restless sleep and fatigue. The right mattress helps maintain posture and improves overall sleep quality.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More