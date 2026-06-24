Why walking may be the best antidote to a sedentary lifestyle

Fifty-three years after Bob Marley and Peter Tosh first exhorted people to “Get up, stand up...”, and 44 years after Tom Peters and Robert Waterman extolled the benefits of “Management By Walking Around” or MBWA, a recent study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine seemed to borrow from both to recommend the optimal cure for the bane of white-collar jobs: sitting. Chairs, we’ve known for some time, can kill us, albeit much more slowly, than cigarettes can. Sitting, as they say, is (indeed) the new smoking, with the link between prolonged sedentariness and adverse long-term health impact, well-established. The cure: walking around for five minutes every hour, which the study says offsets the ills of prolonged (11-12 hours daily) sitting. Even better: it is apparently good for the mind too. Sitting, as they say, is (indeed) the new smoking, with the link between prolonged sedentariness and adverse long-term health impact, well-established. The cure: walking around for five minutes every hour. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The recommendation to get up and get about is apt for a country where the burden of non-communicable diseases, including lifestyle ones, has almost doubled over three decades, and which has a significant number of obese and “over-weight” people.

Employers, who will note with delight the study’s finding that five minutes of walking every hour doesn’t really disrupt work, would do well to address prolonged sitting through initiatives like mandatory breaks, walking meetings, localised walking, office gyms, and “step challenges”. But the bigger change has to come from people: They must understand that unless they are Rosa Parks, sitting put doesn’t help them or society.