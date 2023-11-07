New York police save blind Border Collie dog from drowning. Watch rescue video

A video capturing the heroics of New York police officers has warmed the hearts of countless social media users. The video shows how the officers’ quick-thinking saves the life of an 8-year-old blind Border Collie who found itself trapped in plants in a pond. The officers, namely Williams and Esposito, valiantly stepped in to bring the distressed dog to safety. New York police officers rescuing a dog from a pond. (Facebook/NYPD)

“After receiving 911 calls of a dog drowning in Baisley Pond yesterday, Officers Williams & Esposito from the 113 Precinct responded and entered the frigid water to rescue Sparky, an 8-year-old blind Border Collie. Thanks to the quick-thinking officers, Sparky and its owner were reunited at the emergency vet earlier today,” reads the caption to the video shared on Facebook by the New York Police Department.

The video shows the officers wading inside a pond to rescue the distressed dog. They then carefully lift it up and carry it back to safety. After wrapping the dog in a jacket, they drove it to the vet for medical attention.

Watch the video shared on Facebook right here:

The video was shared on November 2. It has since accumulated over 23,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Thank you officers,” wrote a Facebook user.

Another added, “You both are heroes. Thank you. Stay safe.”

“Aww bless you both for saving Sparky. Thank you from across the pond,” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “Love this story. Thank you heroes.”

“Wow, these officers did great work to save the dog! God bless them,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Much respect officers for saving such a vulnerable precious pup. May God Bless you.”

