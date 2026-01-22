3 killed in shooting in Australia's New South Wales on national day of mourning for Bondi attack victims

At least three people were killed in a shooting at Lake Cargelligo in Australia's New South Wales on Thursday afternoon. The police said that a probe has been initiated into the circumstances of the incident and that a crime scene has been established. (Representational Photo/AP)

The police said that among the three people who died, two were women and one was a man. They added that another man was rushed to hospital after the shooting in a “serious but stable condition”.

The New South Wales police said that at around 4.40 pm (local time), emergency services were called to Walker Street, near Yelkin Street, Lake Cargelligo, following reports of a shooting.

“Officers attached to Central West Police District attended the scene,” the police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read: Gunman at large, town on lockdown: What we know about shooting in Australia's New South Wales

The shooting comes just a little over a month after a father and son duo killed 15 people in a mass shooting on a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in Australia on December 14, 2025, in a tragedy that shook the nation.

The fresh shooting also happened on the same day that Australia began a national day of mourning for the Bondi Beach shooting victims.

Millions of Australians were asked to observe a minute's silence at 7:01 pm east coast time (0801 GMT) for the Bondi Beach shooting victims on Thursday, reported news agency AFP.

“When we look to Bondi, we don't just see a beach. We see it as part of our promise to the world. It's a welcoming embrace, a famous crescent of sand and water where there's room for everyone…This is a place where nothing should break except for the waves. But a lot broke that night," said Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, according to the AFP report.

Probe on, public urged to stay indoors The police said that a probe has been initiated into the circumstances of the incident and that a crime scene has been established.

They also urged the public to avoid the area and requested local residents to stay inside, for which, they also sent a geo-targeted SMS covering the entire town, reported local news site ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation).

“There should be people staying inside right now… We will be throwing everything at it that is available,” ABC quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

Roy Butler, Independent Member for Barwon and MP, said in a post on Facebook that the offender has not been detained yet.

“As there has been a number of shootings and the offender has not been detained - please stay indoors until the advice changes. This information is from NSW Police Force,” he wrote.

"It's a terrible situation, and it's still live, so we don't have much information. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Butler said, as quoted by ABC.