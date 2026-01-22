Australia shooting live updates: Incident likely a domestic dispute; man killed ex-GF, two others, says report
- 13 Mins agoPolice to deploy a public order riot squad
- 16 Mins agoHomicide squad launces massive investigation
- 19 Mins agoPolice on high alert
- 24 Mins agoPolice says first shots were fired in a vehicle
- 45 Mins agoPolice working to locate the gunman
- 49 Mins agoThe attack comes on Bondi Beach mourning day
- 58 Mins ago3 killed, 1 injured
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a shooting in the late afternoon.
Two women and one man have died, and another man has been taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition, Reuters quoted police as saying.
"A police operation is currently underway at Lake Cargelligo," police said in a statement on social media.
"The public is urged to avoid the area, and local residents are urged to stay inside."
The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported that a gunman was believed to be holed up in the town with a long-arm weapon. Lake Cargelligo is a town in New South Wales' Central West region, and has a population of about 1,100, according to the 2021 census. The shooting comes one month after two gunmen opened fire at an event on Bondi Beach celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, killing 15 people in Australia's worst mass shooting in decades.
The shooting comes on a National Day of Mourning as Australia remembers the victims of the December 14 shooting.
Authorities say the two alleged Sydney gunmen were inspired by the Islamic State group to carry out Australia's worst mass shooting since 1996.
Australia on Tuesday passed new laws to enable a national gun buyback and tighten background checks for firearm licences in response to the shooting.
Australia shooting live updates: How the incident unfolded
Australia shooting live updates: Lake Cargelligo incident suspected a domestic violence attack.
Australia shooting live updates: Police to deploy a public order riot squad
Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland was asked about the police plan to keep the community safe in the meantime as they try to catch the shooter, who still remains at large.
"There will be an increased presence of police in that location; we have a public order riot squad possibly coming out to ensure the safety of the community," he said.
Australia shooting live updates: Homicide squad launches massive investigation
A major investigation around the Lake Cargelligo shooting is now underway with the homicide squad, Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland told the media.
Australia shooting live updates: Police on high alert
Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland said that the police is on a high alert following the Lake Cargelligo and the Bondi Beach shooting incidents.
"Senses would be heightened at the moment ... they'd be on high alert, they are trained to deal with these situations though," the officer told a news conference.
Australia shooting live updates: No cops killed or injured
Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland confirmed no police officers were among the deceased.
He told the media in a press conference that those killed were Lake Cargelligo locals.
Australia shooting live updates: Police say the first shots were fired in a vehicle
Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland, Western Region Commander, said in a press conference that the incident occurred at about 4:20 PM, with police called to shots fired in a vehicle.
"Upon arrival they located a male and female deceased in the vehicle, a short time later, a second report of shots fired was made," he said.
Upon arriving at the second scene, police discovered another male and female with gunshot wounds.
In total, two women and one man have died from their injuries, with another male in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Australia shooting live updates: The New South Wales laws on guns
New South Wales, which has the most guns of any state in the country, has also passed laws to limit individuals to possession of four guns and mandate gun club membership for licence holders, Reuters reported.
Australia shooting live updates: Anthony Albanese remembers Bondi Beach victims
On the day that Australia saw another shooting incident, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was applauded after apologising to the Jewish community at the service to remember the Bondi Beach victims, as he began his address.
“We cherish the promise of Australia. That this country is a safe harbour,” he was quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald as saying.
“Sadly, that promise was broken. You came to celebrate a festival of light and freedom, and you left with the violence of hatred. I am deeply and profoundly sorry that we could not protect your loved ones from this evil.”
Australia shooting live updates: More about Lake Cargelligo
Lake Cargelligo is a small town west of Forbes and north of Griffith in Australia's New South Wales state. The town has a population of about 1400, according to the 2021 census.
Australia shooting live updates: How is the police handling the situation?
Police used geo-targeted text messages to urge the public to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside and contact them.
Australia shooting live updates: Police working to locate the gunman
Police are working to locate the gunman and have dispatched resources from neighbouring policing districts to the town, including heavily armed tactical police.
The tactical operations unit is on its way, armed with high-powered weapons, and will “contain the threat”, sources quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald said.
Australia shooting live updates: The attack comes on Bondi Beach mourning day
Australia shooting live updates: Shooter remains at large
Australia shooting live updates: Independent MP says not much information as the situation is still ongoing
Independent MP and the member for Barwon, Roy Butler, said it was "tragic news" out of Lake Cargelligo.
"It's a terrible situation, and it's still live, so we don't have much information. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.
Australia shooting live updates: 3 killed, 1 injured
