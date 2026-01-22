Australia shooting live updates: Incident likely a domestic dispute; man killed ex-GF, two others, says report

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a shooting in the late afternoon.

Two women and one man have died, and another man has been taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition, Reuters quoted police as saying.

"A police operation is currently underway at Lake Cargelligo," police said in a statement on social media.

"The public is urged to avoid the area, and local residents are urged to stay inside."

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported that a gunman was believed to be holed up in the town with a long-arm weapon. Lake Cargelligo is a town in New South Wales' Central West region, and has a population of about 1,100, according to the 2021 census. The shooting comes one month after two gunmen opened fire at an event on Bondi Beach celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, killing 15 people in Australia's worst mass shooting in decades.

The shooting comes on a National Day of Mourning as Australia remembers the victims of the December 14 shooting.

Authorities say the two alleged Sydney gunmen were inspired by the Islamic State group to carry out Australia's worst mass shooting since 1996.

Australia on Tuesday passed new laws to enable a national gun buyback and tighten background checks for firearm licences in response to the shooting.