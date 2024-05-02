US House lawmakers form ‘Dog Lovers Caucus’ after Kristi Noem calls puppy shooting report ‘fake’ news

After South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem defended herself over the shooting of a pet dog, a group of US House members have united together to form a "Dog Lovers Caucus" with the goal of promoting harmony among the men and women who appreciate man's best friend. US House members formed "Dog Lovers Caucus" with the goal of promoting harmony among the men and women who appreciate man's best friend.(X@JaredEMoskowitz)

This move is blatantly directed at Noem, who has come under fire for acknowledging in her memoir that she gunned down her mischievous puppy, 14-month-old Cricket, that she "hated" due to its "aggressive personality".

In a statement, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) called dogs the “only thing on earth that loves you more than they love themselves”.

“Their joy to live brings together Americans from all walks of life and can help nourish bipartisanship in Congress," Moskowitz said, calling out the recent dog-related news, referring to Noem. “It’s evident that both sides of the aisle reject animal cruelty and support protecting man’s best friend.”

Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Susan Wild (D-Pa.) joined Moskowitz, the founding member of the group, which aims “to help its members and staff find common ground and foster bipartisan cooperation in Congress”.

The group will conduct various events with members and staff to raise awareness, according to a press release.

While Congress might not agree on everything, Mace said, “We can all agree that dogs are beloved companions, bringing us all so much joy.”

She further asserted that this group has been launched to “champion legislation that protects the rights and well-being of dogs, ensuring they receive the care, respect, and recognition they deserve.”

Responding to the initiative, one X user wrote: “YES!!! We definitely need to discuss how you got Mace (Republican leaded) involved.”

“This is awesome,” a second user write, while third one added, “Dog lovers unite,” chimed in.

Kristi Noem defends self, insists on need to kill animal after facing backlash

In an interview to Fox News, the South Dakota governor called the reports on the dog killing story "fake". “You know how the fake news works,” Noem said. “They leave out some or most of the facts of a story, they put the worst spin on it. And that’s what’s happened in this case.”

She then said people must read her book 'No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward' to "find out the truth" of her story, calling the dog "extremely dangerous". The book hit the shelves on May 8.

Noem defends herself before her Fox News appearance, saying in the book that her account of killing a dog and a goat shows her readiness to do anything "difficult, messy, and ugly" in politics.

She claims that despite displaying "the picture of pure joy," Cricket killed a neighbor's chickens and ruined a pheasant hunt.

“I hated that dog,” Noem mentioned in her book, adding that “I realised I had to put her down" as she was “less than worthless … as a hunting dog”.

Meanwhile, The Post, citing sources, said that Noem's admission of killing a dog have diminished her chances of being picked as former President Donald Trump’s vice president. She has “no shot”, one unnamed source said.