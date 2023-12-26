US weather: More snow expected in North and South Dakota amid blizzard warnings

After extremely bad weather conditions over Christmas Day across the United States, blizzard warnings remain in effect for the Dakotas. Millions were left affected by winter storms early Tuesday, with parts of South Dakota and Nebraska experiencing almost four inches of snow. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, several towns in South Dakota received up to a foot of snow on Christmas morning. FILE - A man walks in the snow-covered street in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)

Winter storm warnings still in effect

With the Dakotas expected to receive significant amounts of snow through Wednesday, winter storm warnings remain in effect for parts of South Dakota. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches are expected in Campbell, Corson, Potter and Walworth counties, as well as winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Forecasters warn travel conditions could be “very difficult” due to reduced visibility and icy roads.

South Dakota to receive more snow

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a statement, “The combination of accumulating snow, freezing rain, and strong winds is causing snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions.”

Due to “near zero visibility and significant drifting of snow, eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 closures” were planned on Christmas, December 25. “Blizzard-like conditions are forecasted to continue throughout the overnight hours and into Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023,” the statement adds.

North Dakota affected by winter storm

Parts of North Dakota also remain affected by the winter storm, leading to difficulties in travel and school closures. The University of North Dakota announced in a notification Monday evening that the institution will remain closed and resume regular operations on Wednesday, December 27.

“UND Grand Forks will close at 10 PM Monday, December 25 and remain closed, with regular operations resuming Wednesday, December 27 at 8 AM due to anticipated icy conditions. Night shift personnel should not report. UND officials will continue to monitor conditions and update as necessary. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.”