US weather updates: Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued across 10 states

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 26, 2023 03:41 PM IST

Millions were affected by bad weather conditions, including those hitting the road to spend Christmas with their families

Severe winter storms and blizzards wreaked havoc in the United States over the weekend and Christmas Day. Millions were affected by bad weather conditions, including those hitting the road to spend Christmas with their families. Airlines were also left affected, with several flights being either delayed or cancelled. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the conditions are expected to worsen across the country.

Representational image(AFP)

Warnings issued across 10 US states

The NWS has issued winter storm and blizzard warnings, along with winter weather advisories for Alaska, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, and Washington. According to the latest forecast by the agency, a severe storm is expected to bring in heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions across the US.

According to the agency's latest post on X, formerly Twitter, “A major winter storm will continue to impact parts of the northern/central Plains and Upper Midwest with heavy snow, freezing rain, and strong winds through Tuesday night. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds (gusts up to 55 mph) will produce blizzard conditions for central South Dakota into parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado resulting in difficult to near impossible travel.”

Travel conditions in the Plains, Midwest, and South were predicted to be most hampered through Christmas Day. “While a White Christmas may be exciting for those nestled at home, the heavy snowfall rates and reduced visibilities due to blowing snow will make for hazardous, to even impossible, travel conditions,” the NWS forecast said.

After Christmas, the storm is expected to move into the Northeast and Upper Midwest, increasing the chance of soaking rainfall along the East Coast. By Wednesday, areas from Northern California into the Pacific Northwest will see increased chances of rain and mountain snow from an approaching Pacific storm.

