Why is Merry Crisis trending on X? Exploring the origins of popular Christmas term

While Merry Christmas is the most common way to wish someone, a different phrase has taken the internet by storm. The term “Merry Crisis” has been trending on X, formerly Twitter, all day. However, those unfamiliar with the phrase find it challenging to trace back its origins. Although there’s no concrete evidence of how the term Merry Crisis first appeared, its usage gained popularity after a viral Vine video. Despite the platform now being defunct, the term is still widely used. Merry Crisis takes the internet by storm

2015 Vine video

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The term Merry Crisis gained major attention in 2015 after a Vine user named Christine Sydelko shared a video of herself wishing Christmas to people in hilarious ways. In the short video, Sydelko can be seen walking around and wishing people with terms like “Happy Crismus,” “It's Chrismun,” “Merry Crisis,” and “Merry Chrysler.” Shortly after the video went viral, people across the world started saying “Merry Crisis” on Christmas Day.

Graffiti in Athens

Merry Crisis is trending on X, formerly Twitter

During the 2008 civil unrest in Athens, the slogan “Merry Crisis and a Happy New Fear” emerged as graffiti outside the Bank of Greece. A picture of the graffiti appeared on the cover of Vavel Magazines's 2007 Christmas special.

A mural in Sydney

During the 2019-20 Australian Bushfire season, an artist created a mural of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison making a toast along with a speech bubble that said, “Merry Crisis.”

Usage of Merry Crisis in 2023

As of today, December 25, the term is trending across various social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter. Netizens even shared videos along with the term, giving a personal touch to the popular trend.

One user shared a crochet artwork video featuring the term Merry Crisis. The user captioned the video, “I love this Merry Crisis, aaaaaaaaah!” Meanwhile, another user shared a GIF along with the caption, “It's crizmith. Merry crisis Merry Chrysler Perfect time for hot chocy!”

Me