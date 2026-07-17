Mumbai: The sessions court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the alleged owner and contractor of the unauthorised four-storey building that collapsed in Mankhurd earlier this month, killing six people, holding that there was prima facie evidence they ignored repeated warnings about its dangerous condition. Mankhurd collapse: Owner, contractor denied anticipatory bail

Additional Sessions Judge R.M. Jadhav denied pre-arrest protection to alleged owner Tayyeb Ali Yusuf Qureshi and contractor Abdul Hakim Rahmatullah Idrisi, citing the gravity of the offence and material gathered during the investigation.

According to the prosecution, the building was illegally constructed around four years ago without permission from the competent authority. It collapsed on July 5 in Mankhurd, crushing an adjoining hut and killing six people, including the informant’s granddaughter. Police alleged that Qureshi had the structure built with the help of Idrisi and his son.

Rejecting the pleas, the court said the investigation indicated that both accused had been repeatedly warned about the building’s unsafe condition but failed to take corrective measures.

“The material on record further demonstrates that the applicant was time and again informed about the dangerous and dilapidated status of the disputed structure but paid no heed,” the court observed.

The judge also held that there was prima facie evidence that the accused knowingly allowed the hazardous structure to remain standing despite the risk to human life.

The orders also referred to an earlier incident in which tiles from the building allegedly fell on a rickshaw driver, rendering him unconscious. According to the court, the accused had been informed of that incident as well.

In Idrisi’s case, the court also took note of the prosecution’s claim that he absconded after the collapse and was evading arrest. Given the nature and gravity of the offence, the court said it was not a fit case for granting anticipatory bail.

The building collapsed on the night of July 5 in Janta Nagar during heavy rain, bringing down part of an adjoining settlement. Six people died and one was injured. Residents later claimed the structure had begun tilting earlier that day, prompting some occupants to evacuate before it gave way.