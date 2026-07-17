MUMBAI: A trip to Arnala beach in Virar turned tragic on Thursday after four teenage boys were swept away by strong waves. Lifeguards rescued two of them, while a search operation by the Coast Guard and the fire brigade was underway till late evening to trace the remaining two. The boys are aged between 14 and 17. Two teenagers missing after Arnala beach mishap, two rescued

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10am when the four boys, all residents of Sakhar Mohalla in Nalasopara West, entered the sea for a swim. They were swept away by the rising tide and strong currents.

Lifeguards stationed at the beach rescued two of the boys, identified as Mohammad and Shahid. However, Rehan and Shoaib were carried away by the waves.

Personnel from the Coast Guard and the fire brigade launched a search operation soon after being alerted. Rescue efforts were hampered by rough sea conditions, a fire brigade officer said.

“The tide is so strong that even trained swimmers cannot enter the water safely,” the officer said, adding that rescue boats also struggled to navigate the turbulent sea.

Arnala beach is considered dangerous during the monsoon, and warning signboards prohibiting swimming have been installed. Despite this, visitors, particularly teenagers, continue to venture into the sea.

“Visits to several beaches and tourist spots in the Vasai-Virar region have been prohibited during the monsoon to prevent such accidents,” an officer from Arnala police station said.