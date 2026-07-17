MUMBAI: A 31-year-old woman riding pillion with her husband was killed after a speeding truck rammed into multiple vehicles, including their motorcycle, an ambulance and a car, at Chheda Nagar Junction bridge in Ghatkopar early Wednesday morning. Truck crashes into bike, ambulance and car; woman killed

Police identified the deceased as Pranali Wadekar, an employee of a logistics company. She and her husband, Avadhut Wadekar, 35, were travelling from Ghatkopar to her mother’s home in Wadala after he picked her up from work.

According to the police, Pranali had been staying at her mother’s home since July 12. After finishing her overnight shift, which ends at 4am, Avadhut picked her up on Wednesday morning.

At around 4.30am, as the couple reached Chheda Nagar Junction bridge, Avadhut slowed and moved aside to allow an ambulance approaching from behind to pass. A speeding truck then crashed into their motorcycle before hitting the ambulance and a car, police said.

Both Avadhut and Pranali sustained injuries in the collision. Avadhut rushed his wife to Sion Hospital in a private car, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The truck driver, identified as Sandeep Rawal, 26, a resident of Mumbra, has been booked under Sections 106(causing death by negligence) and 281(rash or negligent driving on a public road) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.