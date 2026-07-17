MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday questioned Ganesh idol manufacturers for continuing to use plaster of Paris (PoP), observing that immersion of such idols could cause “immeasurable” environmental damage and asking why they had not switched to less-polluting alternatives. HC asks Ganesh idol makers to switch from PoP

A division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Thane resident Rohit Joshi, seeking implementation of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) guidelines prohibiting the manufacture and immersion of PoP idols. The petition raises concerns over pollution of rivers, lakes and other natural water bodies during idol immersion.

In July 2025, the high court directed that all Ganesh idols up to six feet tall, including those made of PoP, be immersed only in artificial ponds created by municipal corporations and local bodies across Maharashtra. The order came after the state informed the court that immersion of idols up to five feet in artificial ponds had already been made mandatory.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the state’s own study had found that PoP idols do not dissolve in water and that the paints used on them contain toxic substances. He said removing idols from water bodies after immersion did not address the underlying problem. “The intentions may be good, but nothing is happening on the ground,” he said, adding that around 31,000 of the state’s estimated 20 lakh Ganesh idols are taller than six feet.

Appearing for the idol manufacturers, advocate Uday Warunjikar argued that both artisans and devotees needed time to adapt. “Allow the present policy to continue for a year or two and people’s mindset will gradually change. Such a change cannot happen overnight,” he submitted.

The bench, however, said even 31,000 large PoP idols posed a significant environmental risk. “By then, there will be immeasurable damage to the environment. No one is against your right to carry on business, but can the interests of a group override those of society?” the court observed.

The judges also asked why manufacturers continued to insist on PoP despite being aware of the environmental concerns. “Why can’t you change the material? Why insist on PoP? Use some alternative material that does not cause pollution,” the bench said.

The court further noted that the applicable guidelines established an end to the immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies by March 2026 and observed that manufacturers had been aware of this for a long time.