Biker’s death exposes gaping holes in Mohali’s civic upkeep

Two days after a 27-year-old factory worker died after his motorcycle reportedly skidded into a pothole in Phase 8B Industrial Area, the city’s road infrastructure has once again come under the spotlight. Despite repeated public complaints and tall maintenance claims by civic authorities, Mohali’s roads remain in a perilous state. So far, no case has been registered against any department or official. (HT PHOTO)

A ground visit revealed deep potholes and broken stretches on several busy routes including Airport Road, Landran Road and the internal roads in the Phase 8B.

Similar issues were seen on the slip road near CP67 Mall, Phase 5 slip road , roads in Kharar near civil hospital, road heading to Industrial area phase 1 and roads near the gaushala in Balongi. Motorists are forced to slow down or change lanes abruptly to avoid these craters.

The issue turned tragic on Tuesday when Rajdeep Singh, 27, a factory worker from Tarn Taran, lost his life near Guru Nanak Sweets in Phase 8B. Police said preliminary investigations show the pothole caused the accident.

So far, no case has been registered against any department or official.

Following the incident, deputy commissioner Komal Mittal ordered an inquiry. Municipal corporation commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha, who did not respond to calls or text messages from HT, informed the deputy commissioner that he would visit the accident site on Friday and submit a report.

On Thursday, workers filled the fatal pothole with sand. Residents said the measure appeared to be a temporary fix. “The sand will wash away after one or two spells of rain and the danger will return,” said Gurpreet Singh, a daily commuter. Motorists said damaged roads have become common across the city. “Every day we dodge potholes instead of driving normally. It is only after someone dies that authorities wake up,” said Balongi resident Manpreet Kaur. Road safety expert Harpreet Singh said the authorities need to act faster. “Roads must be repaired before these become dangerous. At the same time, motorcyclists should remain vigilant and avoid speeding,” he said. Under section 198A of the Motor Vehicles Act, authorities can be held accountable if poor road maintenance leads to death.

For now, however, residents continue to dodge potholes daily, questioning when permanent repairs will finally be done.