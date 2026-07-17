MUMBAI: WR seeks defence land in Kandivali for mega-rail terminus

The Union railway ministry is pushing hard to secure 65 acres of defence land in Kandivali east to build a mega rail terminus that would greatly enhance Mumbai’s long-distance connectivity. The Western Railway claims the proposed terminus would match the capacity of Mumbai’s largest railway terminus, CSMT.

However, the Union defence ministry is refusing to part with the land, effectively two land parcels being sought between Kandivali and Malad stations. The plot houses the central ordnance depot, staff quarters and administrative offices of the defence ministry, and includes vacant land. It is surrounded by the Kandivali car shed, Poisar metro station and private land.

Senior Western Railway officials said the proposed terminus would have the potential to handle 48-50 pairs of long-distance trains. “It would cater to citizens in the western parts of MMR, who would not have to travel all the way to Mumbai Central or the Bandra Terminus,” the official said. It would benefit passengers travelling from Mumbai to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other northern states.

The official said the land “perfectly aligns with our need for a mega rail terminus” and that the railway and defence ministries are currently discussing the matter.

The Western Railway has been seeking the transfer of the land since last year. Even though the defence ministry turned down the request in mid-2025, railway officials presented a blueprint of the proposed mega-terminus to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a recent meeting.

“We intend to shift the facilities at the Kandivali car shed to Virar, where we will develop a coaching depot for maintenance purposes. We have carried out a study for this,” said a senior railway official. Creating an additional long-distance terminusl would reduce pressure on the Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and CSMT, he said.

One of the two plots being sought is near the Western Railway’s Kandivali goods yard. Measuring 1,100m by 400m, the plot is considered large enough to accommodate a full-fledged coaching terminal.

During a joint site inspection on February 11, 2025, only two railway officials were permitted to enter the defence premises. Further technical surveys and approvals from the Defence Ministry would be required for the project to move forward.

Railway officials said the other land parcel being sought is adjacent to Railway Line No 6. Measuring 700m by 60m, it is unsuitable for the proposed mega terminal due to its limited width. Instead, it could be used for supporting railway infrastructure such as stabling lines, pit lines, or an auxiliary maintenance yard.

Western railway officials said acquiring both land parcels would allow the railway to develop a world-class coaching terminal. The plan includes nine platforms, each around 625m long, with train movement possible in both directions.

The project also proposes six pit lines for cleaning and maintenance of trains, along with at least nine stabling lines for parking trains. The blueprint also includes two dedicated shunting necks measuring 625m and 750m, allowing trains to be moved efficiently within the terminal.

To improve maintenance capability, the railway has proposed two integrated sick-line sheds equipped to repair defective coaches and undertake routine inspections before trains return to service.

HT reached out to the Union defence ministry for its comment on the matter but the emails went unanswered.