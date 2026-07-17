MUMBAI: A 21-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a crane at a construction site fell on them in Mira Road on Thursday evening. At least four vehicles were damaged in the incident. 21-year-old killed, 2 injured as crane topples in Mira Road

Kashigaon police said a woman and the crane operator were injured when the crane—around 100-120 feet tall—suddenly toppled. The incident took place around 8.15pm when Mohammed Khokar, a resident of JK Irish Housing Society in the Ghodbunder area of Mira Road (east), was parking his two-wheeler. The crane fell on Khokar, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Rahulkumar Patil, senior police inspector, said the crane had been deployed at a site where a parking tower was being built at Garden City. The structure under construction had been built up to the 11th floor. The crane operator, who was either on or near the crane, sustained serious injuries.

Parts of the crane fell onto the premises and parking area of JK Irish Housing Society, where Khokar was parking his bike. Passersby rushed Khokar to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

Police are investigating why the crane had toppled and why the contractor had not taken adequate safety measures at the construction site.

“We are trying to locate the operator of the crane. An FIR will be registered accordingly,” said Patil.