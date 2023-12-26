US Weather: Nebraska battles heavy snow and blizzards, vehicles piled up on I-80

Residents of Nebraska in United States woke up to a white Christmas and winter storm. Several inches of snow and rain have wreaked havoc in the area and marred festivities. Nebraska Department of Transportation camera showed jackknifed semis completely blocking traffic with dozens of vehicles piled up on the highway

Nebraska Highway Pile Up

Even as the residents are struggling with snow blocades the Eastbound I-80 had to be shut down after multiple tractor-trailers jackknifed. The crash site has now been cleared.

Nebraska Department of Transportation camera showed jackknifed semis completely blocking traffic with dozens of vehicles piled up on the highway. The crash reportedly happened on Monday morning amid a blizzard warning.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate north into York and then east into Waco. No injuries have been reported.

Blizzard warnings have been issued in the region of Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming.

Residents have been advised to refrain from traveling, if absolutely necessary they should have survival kits with them and be prepared to remain in their vehicles in case they are stranded.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported on Monday that cars were colliding and sliding off roads in the state. Additionally, tractor-trailers jackknifed and became stuck on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near York during the morning and early afternoon.