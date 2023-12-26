US weather update: Forcast for travellers to navigate the holiday season safely

As the holiday season takes over, more than 115 million Americans are embarking on journeys covering at least 50 miles, making this one of the busiest travel periods in 23 years, as per AAA's annual forecast. However, the winter storm is adding its own notes to this symphony, affecting travel conditions across the nation. Nebraska Department of Transportation camera showed jackknifed semis completely blocking traffic with dozens of vehicles piled up on the highway

Christmas weather recap:

While many hoped for a snowy, picturesque Christmas, record warmth swept across several states. Preliminary data indicates new high-temperature records for Christmas in Minnesota and Wisconsin, challenging the traditional white Christmas narrative.

Current storm impact:

A winter storm is causing disruptions in the central U.S., particularly in the Plains and Upper Midwest. Travelers should brace for blizzard conditions, heavy snow, and freezing rain, especially in South Dakota and Nebraska. This storm is part of a larger system tracking from the Rockies to the South, impacting travel conditions through Christmas Day.

Blizzard warnings and hazards:

Blizzard warnings have been issued, covering over a half-million people in South Dakota and Nebraska. With gusty winds, up to a foot of snow, and near-zero visibility, travel becomes risky. Nebraska State Patrol reported I-80 closures, and the situation remains dynamic. The storm is expected to weaken gradually, but a wintry mix may persist into Wednesday.

Ice accretion and road safety:

The Eastern Plains of Minnesota faces a potential wintry mix, including freezing rain and sleet. Icy roads pose challenges to travellers heading east and northeast, affecting areas like Fargo, Grand Forks, Sioux Falls, and Sioux City. Bridges and overpasses along major interstates are particularly vulnerable.

Forecast beyond Christmas:

Post-Christmas, the storm shifts to the Northeast, increasing the chance of soaking rainfall along the East Coast. Simultaneously, the Pacific Northwest anticipates rain and mountain snow from an approaching Pacific storm. Travellers are advised to stay informed about evolving weather conditions.