Comedian Matt Friend brutally mocks ‘puppy killer’ Kisti Noem at White House correspondents' dinner

Addressing the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday, Comedian Matt Friend entertained a tough crowd with his typical jokes about 'Sleepy Joe' and 'puppy killer'. I am killing this dinner harder than Kristi Noem kills the puppies," Matt Friend quipped, evoking even louder applause with the statement.(CSPN)

“It is really a tremendous opportunity to be at the most failed dinner anyone's ever seen. Great to see you losers,” Friend said while greeting 2,600 attendees.

"Why is it so quiet? What's happening? It's quieter than Sleepy Joe," he stated, before breaking into a string of politically charged quips.

After garnering gasps, groans, and laughs from the crowd, he said: "Not soon enough, not soon enough." "I am killing this dinner harder than Kristi Noem kills the puppies," he quipped, evoking even louder applause with the statement.

In her upcoming book, 'No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward', Noem writes about killing her 14-month-old puppy, who was "untrainable" and “less than worthless”, according to The Guardian.

Kristi Noem faces immense backlash for her action

Describing Cricket as a "difficult, messy and ugly" dog, she remarked, "I hated that dog". According to Donald Trump's potential VP contender Noem, she took Cricked to a gravel pit and shot the puppy with her gun.

In the book, she also writes about killing a "nasty and mean" goat that used to chase her kids and smell extremely bad.

Following her admission, Noem faced severe criticism, with one calling her a "trash". "You put down old dogs, hurt dogs, and sick dogs humanely, not by shooting them and tossing them in a gravel pit. Unsporting and deliberately cruel ... but she wrote this to prove the cruelty is the point," wrote Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project on X.

With over 38,000 followers, MAGA account Matthew Nichol wrote on X,: "I do not care if she is MAGA. Kristi Noem is done in my mind. How can anybody shoot a healthy dog. I am so disappointed. Any thoughts?"

Later, the South Dakota Governor took to X to justified her actions, writing: "We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years."