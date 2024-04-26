Trump VP prospect Kristi Noem faces backlash as she admits to killing 'worthless' puppy and goat: ‘You’re disgusting'

In a shocking revelation in her upcoming book, former President Donald Trump's potential running mate, Kristi Noem, admitted to killing her "worthless" dog and a family goat. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and North Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.(AFP)

In her new book 'No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward', the South Dakota Governor stresses that she is capable of handling any situation that is "difficult, messy and ugly."

She explains how 14-month-old 'Cricket', a wirehaired pointer, developed an “aggressive personality” and required training in order to be used for pheasant hunting. However, her efforts went in vain as she shot the dog after taking it on a pheasant hunt.

According to the Guardian, she claims that she took Cricket along on the hunt in the hopes that the puppy would learn from the more experienced canines. However, the dog wrecked the hunt by "chasing all those birds and having the time of her life.

Cricket broke out of her vehicle while on their way back home and started attacking the chickens of a nearby family, "grabb[ing] one chicken at a time, crunching it to death with one bite, then dropping it to attack another," Noem mentioned.

Noem says she ‘hated that dog’ and goat smelled ‘disgusting and musky’

As per the Governor, the dog spun around to bite her when she attempted to grab it. Noem claims to have assisted the family get rid of the carcasses “littering the scene of the crime”, and written a check to the family for their hens.

“I hated that dog,” she wrote, calling the canine to be "less than worthless... as a hunting dog".

Following the incident, she shot Cricket after taking it to a gravel pit on her land. Naomi noted that it was "not a pleasant job," but that it "had to be done."

The Governor further wrote that she also murdered a "nasty and mean" male goat that loved to chase her kids and smelled “disgusting, musky [and] rancid”. It took her two rounds to "put him down" since the goat panicked when she shot it in the first place.

Noem revealed that a construction crew had witnessed her killing both the animals, but they headed back to their jobs before her children's school bus arrived.

She further recalled the scene when her daughter questioned her about Cricket, writing, “I guess if I were a better politician I wouldn’t tell the story here."

Kristi Noem defends self as she faces online criticism for killing dog

Defending herself on X, Noem wrote: “We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm.”

However, the Governor is now facing immense backlash over the killing of a dog and a goat.

“Anyone who has ever owned a birddog knows how disgusting, lazy and evil this is," wrote Ryan Busse, a Democratic candidate running for Governor of Montana, in a post.

"She killed a puppy because she was lazy at training bird dogs, not because it was a bad dog," wrote Lincoln Project member Rick Wilson on X.

“The dog was only 14 months old. You don’t just shoot a dog because it doesn’t listen. You are garbage and disgusting!” an X user commented on her post.

“You should have taken the puppy to an animal rescue. VILE,” one more chimed in.