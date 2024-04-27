Donald Trump's niece Mary reveals why Kristi Noem admitted to killing her own puppy: 'She's not wrong'

While #KristiNoemIsAMonster and #PuppyKiller are trending on X, formerly Twitter, Donald Trump's estranged niece Mary Trump has revealed why the South Dakota Governor admitted to killing 'Cricket' and an unnamed family goat. Responding to the excerpt of Kristi Noem's book, Mary Trump, a staunch critic of former US president, took to X, to declare that the Noem's actions will appeal the presumptive Republican nominee.(REUTERS)

On Friday, The Guardian reported that Kristi Noem, who is Trump's potential VP contender, in her upcoming book has mentioned an account of murdering an "untrainable" dog with "aggressive personality".

Responding to the excerpt of Noem's book, No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, Mary Trump, a staunch critic of former US president, took to X, to declare that the Noem's actions will appeal the presumptive Republican nominee.

Lambasting the Congresswoman, Mary wrote, “Kristi Noem is telling everybody that she murdered a puppy because she wants to be Donald's VP and she thinks the story will appeal to him. She's not wrong.”

Trump's close ally Noem is seen to be a possible choice for vice president. In a February Fox News interview, Trump hinted that the Republican governor would be a prospective running mate, adding that Noem and six other candidates were under consideration.

In another post on X, Mary expressed her love for animals and recalled an incident when she lost her six-year-old cat. She further stressed that she would do anything to bring him back.

“My cat died when he was six. I'll never get over it and I'd do anything to get him back. Kristi Noem murdered her puppy because she couldn't be bothered. This is who they are."

Netizens react to Mary Trump's post: ‘Noem should be jailed’

Commenting on Mary's post, one netizen wrote, “Kristi Noem should be jailed for animal cruelty.”

“I feel for you Mary,” another added, with three heart emojis.

“I can relate, I’m still thinking about some of the cats that got away years ago,” third X user chimed in.

Mary's reaction came after several Republicans slammed Noem for the excerpt.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as director of strategic communications in the White House under Trump administration, mentioned in a post on X that she is a dog lover and she is extremely “horrified” by the Noem excerpt.

“I wish I hadn't even read it. A 14-month old dog is still a puppy & can be trained. A large part of bad behavior in dogs is not having proper training from the humans responsible for them,” she wrote.

Sarah Matthews, who was Trump's White House press secretary, stated that she hasn't realised why someone would brag about such a horrific incident until “they're sick and twisted.”

Meanwhile, Noem defended herslef in a post to X and wrote, "We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years."