Gurugram proposes circle rate hike; real estate experts warn of impact on housing sales, call for infra upgrades

Property purchases in Gurugram may soon become costlier, with the district administration proposing a hike in circle rates. While a moderate increase of 10–15% may be absorbed by the market, a steep hike of 40–50% could disrupt buyer sentiment and soften sales momentum, say experts. They say any additional revenue generated through revised circle rates should be reinvested in strengthening local infrastructure, especially in light of the monsoon flooding that plagues the Millennium City each year. Gurugram real estate: SPR is emerging as a key investment destination in Gurugram and is poised to become the next Cyber City. (Representational photo/ AI-generated image)(AI-generated image)

Residents and stakeholders have been invited to submit objections or feedback by July 31.

Real estate experts caution that another hike could further impact the housing market. The last revision of circle rates in Gurugram took place on December 1, 2024, when the Haryana government raised rates by 10% to 30% across various localities.

Circle rates should be updated to reflect current market realities

Experts say, in recent years, the gap between market prices and government-notified circle rates, or ready reckoner rates, has widened significantly, particularly in fast-growing markets like Gurugram. While home prices have surged over the last three years, the circle rates in many areas have not been revised in proportion, leading to distortions in how transactions are recorded and taxed.

"Circle rates have remained meaningfully lower than actual market values, especially in cities like Gurugram, where the real estate market has seen sharp appreciation," said Gundeep Singh, founder of Simplease, a platform that helps homeowners manage their real estate investments. "Until these rates are updated to reflect current market realities, there will continue to be a gap that influences how deals are structured."

According to Singh, this mismatch can have a direct impact on how transactions are carried out, particularly in deals involving cash components. “If the circle rate is significantly lower than the market rate, it creates room for under-reporting the transaction value. This typically leads to higher cash payments and reduced transparency,” he explained.

However, Singh also pointed out that the real estate sector is becoming more institutionalised and with more transactions moving online and developers getting listed. "Digital transactions and stricter compliance are curbing cash-based deals, but until the circle rates are rationalised, these inefficiencies will persist," he said.

He said that since circle rates are determined by individual state governments, the pace of revision varies widely across regions. “In states where the ready reckoner rates are closer to the actual market price, the impact on the buyer is minimal. But the buyers may end up paying more stamp duty if the transaction has cash payments. However, if the transaction is online, it won't have any impact on buyers,” Singh said.

The takeaway, he said, is that aligning circle rates more closely with real-time market valuations could help improve transparency, reduce reliance on informal transactions, and create a more level playing field for both individual buyers and institutional investors.

A sharp increase in circle rates may lead to an increase in market prices

Experts said that the government must be cautious and avoid major hikes to prevent market disruption.

“If the circle rates are increased, there’s a strong possibility that property owners or sellers will also raise their asking prices as a result of the perception that the real estate sector is surging,” said Amit Raj Jain, Director at Oram Group. “This can trigger a ripple effect across the market, pushing overall real estate prices higher. A 10–15% hike is manageable, but if the increase is in the range of 40–50%, it could shift market dynamics and potentially soften sales momentum.”

Experts say that ideally, market rate and circle rates should be the same. Pradeep Mishra, Founder of Homents, said, “The revenue generated through circle rate revisions should be used by the government to improve infrastructure. To better reflect market values, most governments tend to revise circle rates either annually or every six months.”

How much is the proposed increase?

According to details shared by the district administration, circle rates of plots in major colonies in Wazirabad tehsil, such as Garden Estate, has been proposed to be increased from ₹90,000 per square yard (psy) to ₹1,03,500 psy. In Mayfield Garden, the rate has been revised from ₹80,500 psy to ₹92,000 psy. In Nirvana Country, the rate has been revised from ₹1,15,000 psy to 1,32,250 psy, Rosewood City ₹86,250 psy to ₹99,187 psy. The circle rate of plots in HSVP sectors such as 53, 54, 55, 56, 57 has been increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

The circle rates of flats in upscale colonies such as DLF Magnolias, Aralias and Camelias has been proposed to be increased from ₹37,750 per square feet (psf) to ₹39,325 psf. The circle rate for flats in Carlton has been increased from ₹15,015 psf to ₹16,517. The circle rate for Crest and The Icon has been proposed to be increased from ₹17,160 to ₹18,876,

According to the district administration, the circle rate of residential land in villages such as Chakkarpur, Nathupur and Silokhra is proposed to be increased between 10 and 15 percent. In DLF phase 1 to 5, the circle rate of residential plots will be hiked between 10 percent and 15 percent.

In Gurugram tehsil, the circle rate of floors in residential colonies developed by developers and HSVP had been increased from ₹7,800 psf to ₹9,400 psf. The circle rate of apartments in group housing societies in sector 1, 2, 3, 3A, 4,5,6,7 is proposed to be increased from ₹6,500 psf to ₹9,000 psf. The circle rate for flats in Sector 104 to Sector 115 has been proposed to be increased from ₹4,200 psf to ₹7,000 psf.

The administration has proposed a 77 percent hike in circle rates of land in Gurgaon village, which lies close to NH48 and the Dwarka Expressway. In residential colonies of Old Gurugram, the circle rate is proposed to be hiked from an average of 15 percent to 30 percent. On Old Delhi Road and Mehrauli Road, the circle rates have been proposed to be hiked by 19 percent.

The price of residential plots in HSVP sectors such as 38, 40, 42, 43, 4, 5,6, 7 has been revised by an average 15 percent.

In Badshahpur tehsil, the circle rates of plots and apartments in key colonies along Sohna road and Golf Course extension road have been proposed to be hiked between 15 percent to 20 percent. The circle rate of plots in residential colonies such as Malibu Towne on Sohna Road has been increased from ₹75,000 psy to ₹86,250 psy, in Rosewood City from ₹86,500 psy to ₹95,000 psy, among others.

The circle rate of affordable flats has been revised from ₹5,000 psf to ₹5,500 psf.