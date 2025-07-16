DLF set to enter Mumbai real estate market with launch of premium project ‘The Westpark’

Delhi-NCR-based real estate major DLF is set to announce its first project in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb on July 17. Multiple sources confirmed to HT.com that the first phase of The Westpark project will include over 400 apartments. DLF is set to launch its first residential project in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb on July 17. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Of the over 400 apartments planned across four towers, DLF is set to launch two towers initially, with the remaining two expected to be launched in the coming days, sources told HT.com.

Additionally, four more towers will be launched in the second phase in the next few months, sources said.

Last month, DLF received approval from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for this phase, which will comprise 416 apartments across four towers.

According to sources, the units are expected to be priced in the upper range of ₹5 crore and above. The approved first phase of the project will offer 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, along with a limited number of studio units.

According to details on the MahaRERA portal, the apartment sizes range from 1,048 sq. ft. to 2,278 sq. ft., while the five studio units each measure around 236 sq. ft.

The project is slated for completion by June 2032, with the four RERA-approved towers planned on a plot area of 7,788 sq. metres.

The project is spread across 5.18 acres and will have a total of eight towers. It will have a club of 50,000 sq ft and is located on the link road in Andheri West, close to the Oshiwara Metro station.

Read more: Mumbai sees redevelopment projects worth ₹18,000 crore amid signs of softening sales: Here’s what you need to know

Meanwhile, an email query has been sent to DLF. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

DLF announced its re-entry into the Mumbai real estate market in July 2023. The company's first project in the city will be developed in partnership with the Trident Group under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme.

In 2005, DLF had purchased 17 acres of prime mill land in Lower Parel at a National Textile Corporation auction for ₹704 crore, the highest bid at the time. After the 2008 economic crisis, it changed its plans and sold the land to Lodha, also known as Macrotech Developers, for ₹2,700 crore in 2012.

Also Read: Gurugram’s luxury housing boom: Real growth or a speculative bubble waiting to burst?