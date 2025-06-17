DLF’s Mumbai project set to launch soon as RERA gives green light to first phase with 416 premium apartments

DLF has received approval from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for the first phase of its upcoming premium residential project in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The approved phase will comprise 416 apartments across four towers. Mumbai real estate update: DLF has received approval from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for the first phase of its upcoming premium residential project in the Andheri area. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Sources told HT.com that the RERA approval was granted on June 16, and the project is expected to be launched soon.

DLF forays into the Mumbai real estate market

DLF announced its re-entry into the Mumbai real estate market in July 2023. The company's first project in the city will be developed in partnership with the Trident Group under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme.

In 2005, DLF had purchased 17 acres of prime mill land in Lower Parel at a National Textile Corporation auction for ₹704 crore, the highest bid at the time. After the 2008 economic crisis, it changed its plans and sold the land to Lodha, also known as Macrotech Developers, for ₹2,700 crore in 2012.

The approved first phase of DLF’s ‘The WestPark’ project in Andheri comprises 3, 4 and 5 BHK apartments across four towers, along with a limited number of studio units.

As per details on the MahaRERA portal, the 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments range in size from 1,048 sq. ft. to 2,278 sq. ft., while the five studio units measure approximately 236 sq. ft. each.

The project's proposed completion date is June 2032. The four RERA-approved towers are planned for a plot area of 7,788 sq. metres.

Meanwhile, an email query has been sent to DLF. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Careful, cautious and confident

Ahead of its first project launch in the Mumbai real estate market, DLF's joint managing director Aakash Ohri said in March 2025 that the company is ‘careful, cautious, and confident’ but not ‘overconfident’ about the upcoming launch.

Speaking about the launch of the Mumbai project, Ohri had said, "Doubt is the last thing on my mind. I can promise you very, very clearly, no doubt at all, we are very excited, extremely excited about new geography and new challenges. We are confident and not overconfident."

"I am just careful and cautious. To be cautious cannot be misconstrued as having doubt. If I had a doubt, I would never enter any market," he had said.

In September 2024, Ohri had told HT.com that DLF is here to stay in Mumbai and everyone is our competitor.

"Right now, I will say that everyone is our competitor in Mumbai. I am coming from outside, and I have to say this. The company will essentially do what other developers are doing in the Mumbai real estate market when it comes to real estate projects. But what we will do differently is that we will package our product differently," Ohri had told HT.com