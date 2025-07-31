Ggm: Circle rates proposed to be hiked, builders worried

Gurugram: Home buyers in Gurugram will soon have to shell out more money for buying property as the district administration has proposed new circle rates and has sought objections from city residents and stakeholders in the matter till July 31. Homes in private licensed colonies, HSVP sectors and flats in different areas of the city will see a hike in circle rates between 10 percent to 30 percent, which in turn will increase the price of properties. A Gurugram district administration spokesperson said that the process of determining the collector rate of land for the year 2025-26 has started in Gurugram district. (HT PHOTO)

Developers and real estate experts said that the proposed hike could dampen the realty market further as it is already witnessing slow sales. The circle rates were last revised in Gurugram on December 1,2024, when the Haryana government had implemented a hike of 10 percent to 30 percent across the city.

After the proposed hike, buying of apartments on Golf Course Road, which falls under the Wazirabad tehsil will become more expensive as circle rates are proposed to be increased by 10 to 15 percent in upscale projects. According to details shared by the district administration, the circle rates of flats in upscale colonies such as DLF Magnolias, Aralias and Camelias has been proposed to be increased from ₹37,750 per square feet (psf) to ₹39,325 psf. The circle rate for flats in Carlton has been increased from ₹15,015 psf to ₹16,517. The circle rate for Crest and The Icon has been proposed to be increased from ₹17,160 to ₹18,876,

The circle rate of floors in licensed colonies by developers and HSVP sectors has been increased from ₹9,295 psf to 10,225 psf.

A Gurugram district administration spokesperson said that the process of determining the collector rate of land for the year 2025-26 has started in Gurugram district. The tehsil-wise list of the proposed collector rate has been uploaded by the district administration on the official portal gurugram.gov.in, so that the public can give their opinion by going through these rates.

Gurugram deputy commissioner, Ajay Kumar said, “Residents of the district have been given full opportunity to give their objections or suggestions to these proposed rates. The public can submit their feedback till July 31, 2025. District residents should give their suggestions related to land on time, so that the new collector rates can be fixed under more transparent and fair process.”

According to details shared by the district administration, circle rates of plots in major colonies in Wazirabad tehsil such as Garden Estate has been proposed to be increased from ₹90,000 per square yard (psy) to ₹1,03,500 psy, in Mayfield Garden the rate has been revised from ₹80,500 psy to ₹92,000 psy, in Nirvana Country the rate has been revised from ₹1,15,000 psy to 1,32,250 psy, Rosewood City ₹86,250 psy to ₹99,187 psy. Circle rate of plots in HSVP sectors such as 53, 54, 55, 56, 57 has been increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

According to the district administration, the circle rate of residential land in villages such as Chakkarpur, Nathupur and Silokhra is proposed to be increased between 10 to 15 percent. In DLF phase 1 to 5, the circle rate of residential plots will be hiked between 10 to 15 percent.

In Gurugram tehsil, the circle rate of floors in residential colonies developed by developers and HSVP had been increased from ₹7,800 psf to ₹9,400 psf. The circle rate of apartments in group housing societies in sector 1, 2, 3, 3A, 4,5,6,7 is proposed to be increased from ₹6,500 psf to ₹9,000 psf. The circle rate for flats in Sector 104 to Sector 115 has been proposed to be increased from ₹4,200 psf to ₹7,000 psf.

The administration has proposed 77 percent hike in circle rates of land in Gurgaon village, which lies close to NH48 and the Dwarka Expressway. In residential colonies of Old Gurugram, the circle rate is proposed to be hiked from an average 15 percent to 30 percent. On Old Delhi Road and Mehrauli Road, the circle rates has been proposed to be hiked by 19 percent.

The price of residential plots in HSVP sectors such as 38, 40, 42, 43, 4, 5,6, 7 have been revised by an average 15 percent.

In Badshahpur tehsil also the circle rates of plots and apartments in key colonies along Sohna road and Golf Course extension road have been proposed to be hiked between 15 percent to 20 percent. The circle rate of plots in residential colonies such as Malibu Towne on Sohna Road has been increased from ₹75,000 psy to ₹86,250 psy, in Rosewood City from ₹86,500 psy to ₹95,000 psy among others.

The circle rate of affordable flats has been revised from ₹5,000 psf to ₹5,500 psf.

Developers advise caution

Real estate experts in the city described the proposed hike in circle rates as an untimely action as the sentiment in the market is already down due to less than expected sales in the last three quarters. The developers in the city also signalled a cautious note and said that this could impact the mood in the market bringing it down further.

Vinod Behl, a city based real estate expert said that the Gurugram administration’s plan to hike circle rates amid a slowdown in residential sales since the last festive season will adversely impact prospective homebuyers. “In the wake of high prices, the sentiment of homebuyers had barely started improving with 100 bps cumulative cut in interest rates and stepping up of fresh housing supply, but with the further hike in property acquisition cost due to increase in circle rates, the price-sensitive affordable and mid-priced segment’s pick up may well be impacted,” he said.

Parveen Jain, president, Naredco (Haryana) said that an increase in the circle rates will hit the market badly, bringing down transactions. “The increase in property prices will dampen the market and being down sentiment. Sales are already slow and increasing the circle rates in the middle of the year will not only hit developers but also have a negative impact on government revenue,” he said.