Step into the future of entertainment with the top 9 Hisense TV options you can purchase today

Are you an avid binge-watcher looking to enhance your home entertainment experience? Or maybe you’re in the market for a new TV to enhance your viewing pleasure this season? Look no further than Hisense, where innovation meets remarkable excellence to redefine the way you experience your favourite shows and movies. Recognised for pushing the boundaries of technology, Hisense offers a variety of top-tier TVs that meet the needs of each viewer. Experience superior entertainment with our selection of the best Hisense TVs.(Pexels)

Take a step into the world of entertainment with Hisense’s top 9 high-quality TV picks. Whether you’re looking for beautiful visuals, immersive sound, or top-of-the-line features, there’s something here for everyone. From sleek designs to cutting-edge technology, these TVs are designed to transform your living room into a cinematic heaven. With Hisense, you can expect nothing less than the high-quality image, performance, and reliability you’ve come to expect. Say goodbye to traditional viewing reviews and embrace the fantastic with Hisense.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Easily purchase these top 9 models from Amazon - we have handpicked the best options for you to buy hassle-free. Simply browse through our curated selection in the article & choose the one that best suits your requirements and needs. With our carefully chosen picks, you can rest assured that you're getting the finest Hisense TVs available on the market. Say goodbye to the hassle of endless research and selection processes, and let us guide you to the perfect TV for your home entertainment needs.

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series Google TV

B0C3RXSTD1

Immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with the Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43A6K in sleek grey. This stunning TV boasts a bezel-less design that enhances your viewing experience by providing an immersive display without distractions. Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals that bring your favorite content to life. Equipped with Google TV, this smart TV offers seamless access to a world of entertainment, including your favorite streaming services, apps, and games. The Google Assistant integration allows for hands-free control, enabling you to search for content, control smart home devices, and more using just your voice.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series Google TV:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Design: Bezelless

Colour: Grey

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: HDMI, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive bezel-less design Higher price point 4k Ultra HD resolution Limited colour options Smart features with Google TV Potential compatibility issues Multiple connectivity options Large screen size may not suit all spaces

Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series LED Google TV

B0B9WXT7W3

Looking for a TV that combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design? Introducing the Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50A7H in stylish metal grey. Are you ready to revolutionize your viewing experience? Look no further than this exceptional TV. With its impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Hisense 50A7H delivers stunning clarity and detail, bringing your favorite movies, shows, and games to life like never before. Equipped with Google TV, it provides seamless access to a world of entertainment, including popular streaming services, apps, and more. Plus, with the Google Assistant built-in, you can control your TV and smart home devices with just your voice.

Specifications of Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 50 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Design: Tornado 2.0 Series

Colour: Metal Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Sleek and modern design Limited colour options Google TV for seamless access to entertainment Potential compatibility issues Built-in Google Assistant for hands-free control Large screen size may not suit all spaces

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Smart QLED Google TV

B0CGJZXDW4

Are you in search of a TV that combines stunning visuals with smart features? Look no further than the Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K in elegant grey. With this exceptional TV, you can take your viewing experience to the next level. Featuring cutting-edge QLED technology, the Hisense 43U6K delivers vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and exceptional brightness, ensuring every scene comes to life with stunning clarity and detail. Equipped with Google TV, it provides seamless access to a vast array of entertainment options, including popular streaming services, apps, and games. Plus, with the built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices with simple voice commands.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Smart QLED Google TV:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: QLED

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant QLED display for stunning visuals Higher price point Seamless access to entertainment with Google TV Limited screen size options Built-in Google Assistant for voice control Potential compatibility issues Sleek and modern design

Also Read: Best smart TVs: Explore the top 10 models for unbeatable viewing pleasure and performance

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series LED Google TV

B0CGX4M5B7

With the Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7K in stylish black, you can enjoy unmatched home entertainment. With its amazing 55-inch screen and 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV provides vivid colors and astounding clarity for an engrossing viewing experience. You can easily access a variety of apps, games, and streaming services with Google TV built-in. With the integrated Google Assistant, you can search for information, manage smart home appliances, and more with just your voice. Enjoy the convenience of voice control. The Hisense 55A7K's stylish and utilitarian design blends in perfectly with any living area. Upgrade your home theater system with this amazing television.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV

Design: Tornado 3.0 Series

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Expansive 55-inch screen for immersive viewing Higher price point Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike visuals Limited colour options Seamless access to entertainment with Google TV Potential compatibility issues Built-in Google Assistant for convenient voice control

Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Smart QLED TV

B0C7891N73

The Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50E7K in elegant black offers the ultimate in-home entertainment. This amazing TV will make your viewing experience even more enjoyable with its smart features, stylish design, and outstanding graphics. Vibrant colours, rich contrasts, and superb clarity are all delivered by the Hisense 50E7K for an engrossing watching experience on its magnificent 50-inch screen with stunning 4K Ultra HD quality. With its many intelligent features such as integrated apps and streaming services accessing your preferred entertainment has never been simpler. With the integrated virtual assistant, you can search for information, manage smart home appliances, and more with easy voice commands. Enjoy the simplicity of voice control.

Specifications of Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Smart QLED TV:

Screen Size: 50 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: QLED

Smart Features: Yes

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Vibrant QLED display for stunning visuals Limited color options Smart features for easy access to content Potential compatibility issues Voice control for added convenience

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series QLED TV

B0C73T4VFV

The stylish dark grey, 164 cm (65 inches) Hisense Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7K PRO offers the best entertainment experience at home. To further improve your watching experience, this state-of-the-art TV offers breathtaking pictures, cutting-edge features, and outstanding performance. With an astounding 4K Ultra HD resolution and an enormous 65-inch screen, the Hisense 65E7K PRO guarantees dazzling clarity, bright colours, and lifelike detail to bring your favorite movies, shows, and games to life like never before. Better contrast and colour accuracy for a more engaging viewing experience are provided by the HDR 10+ technology. While Game Mode Pro adjusts parameters for the least amount of input lag and fluid gameplay, HSR 240 mode offers smooth motion for action-packed situations that happen quickly.

Specifications of Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series QLED TV:

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: QLED

Smart Features: Yes

Colour: Dark Grey

HSR 240 Mode: Yes

HDR 10+: Yes

Game Mode Pro: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Expansive 65-inch QLED display Higher price point Enhanced visual experience with HDR 10+ Limited colour options Smooth motion with HSR 240 Mode Potential compatibility issues Optimized gaming experience with Game Mode Pro Large screen size may not suit all spaces

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Smart QLED TV

B0C7887PM6

The sleek black 55-inch, 139-cm (4K) Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K from Hisense will let you enjoy greater home entertainment. The way you watch your favorite material is redefined with this amazing TV's combination of smart features, stylish design, and beautiful images. With its large 55-inch QLED display and remarkable 4K Ultra HD quality, the Hisense 55E7K gives every scenario an unmatched level of realism by delivering dazzling clarity, brilliant colors, and exquisite detail. Voice control and integrated streaming services are just two of the clever features that make it simple and easy to access your favorite entertainment. Moreover, the Hisense 55E7K is the ideal focal point for your home theater system because of its sleek and contemporary style, which elevates any living area.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Smart QLED TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: QLED

Smart Features: Yes

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Generous 55-inch QLED display Higher price point Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited color options Smart features for easy access to content Potential compatibility issues HDR support for an enhanced viewing experience

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

B0C39N2CXJ

Indulge in unparalleled home entertainment with the Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55U6K in stylish grey. This extraordinary TV combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design to transform your viewing experience. With its expansive 55-inch QLED display and stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Hisense 55U6K delivers breathtaking clarity, vibrant colors, and exceptional detail, bringing your favorite movies, shows, and games to life with stunning realism. Equipped with Google TV, it offers seamless access to a vast array of streaming services, apps, and games, ensuring endless entertainment options at your fingertips. Experience the convenience of voice control with the built-in Google Assistant, allowing you to search for content, control smart home devices, and more with just your voice.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Technology: QLED

Smart Features: Google TV

Colour: Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Expansive 55-inch QLED display Higher price point Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited colour options Seamless access to entertainment with Google TV Potential compatibility issues Built-in Google Assistant for convenient voice control

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Android LED TV

B09X1287CS

Take a deep dive into the world of entertainment with the stylish black Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A4G. To provide a remarkable watching experience, this amazing TV blends cutting-edge technology with innovative features. The 43A4G from Hisense promises sharp details and brilliant colours for an engrossing watching experience thanks to its bright 43-inch Full HD LED display. Discover an infinite array of entertainment alternatives with ease by using the Android 11 Series, which offers smooth access to a vast selection of apps, games, and streaming services. By utilizing Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X technologies, you can improve your audio experience and enjoy more lifelike sound for your favorite music, movies, and TV shows.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: Full HD

Operating System: Android 11

Audio Technology: DTS Virtual X, Dolby Audio

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant Full HD LED display Limited screen size Seamless access to apps with Android 11 Series Potential compatibility issues Enhanced audio experience with DTS Virtual X and Dolby Audio

Also Read: Best TV brands: Top 10 feature-rich options for your binge-watching sessions with family and friends

Best 3 features for you

Product Names Model Screen Size Additional Features Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series Google TV Bezelless Series 43 inches Bezel-less design Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series LED Google TV Tornado 2.0 Series 50 inches Tornado 2.0 technology Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Smart QLED Google TV Smart QLED 43 inches Smart QLED technology Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series LED Google TV Tornado 3.0 Series 55 inches Tornado 3.0 technology Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Smart QLED TV Smart QLED 50 inches Smart QLED technology Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series QLED TV Tornado Series 65 inches Tornado Series technology Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Smart QLED TV Smart QLED 55 inches Smart QLED technology Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Smart 55 inches 4K Ultra HD, Smart QLED, Google TV Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Android LED TV Android 11 Series 43 inches Android 11 operating system, LED technology

Best value for money:

From the table, the Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Smart QLED TV rises as the best value-for-money product. Combining affordability with impressive features, this TV offers a captivating viewing experience without breaking the bank. With its expansive 55-inch QLED display, vibrant colors, and smart functionality, it ensures an immersive entertainment experience. Additionally, the smart QLED technology enhances contrast and clarity, delivering stunning visuals for your favorite movies, shows, and games. With the Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Smart QLED TV, you can enjoy premium features at an affordable price, making it a smart investment for any home entertainment setup.

Best overall product:

The Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series Google TV is the best overall product. Its bezel-less design enhances the viewing experience, providing a seamless and immersive display. With a screen size of 43 inches, it strikes a perfect balance between compactness and viewing area. Being a Google TV, it offers a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games for endless entertainment options. Its sleek design, coupled with advanced features, makes it a standout choice for those seeking a premium TV experience. The Hisense Bezelless Series Google TV truly elevates home entertainment to new heights.

How to find the best Hisense TV for your home?

Discovering the perfect Hisense TV for your home is an adventure in itself. Start by envisioning your ideal entertainment experience whether it's immersive gaming, cinematic movie nights, or binge-watching your favorite shows. Then, delve into the world of Hisense TVs, exploring their diverse range of models and features. Consider factors like screen size, resolution, smart capabilities, and audio technology to tailor your choice to your preferences. With Hisense's commitment to innovation and quality, each TV promises to elevate your viewing pleasure to new heights. So, begin on this journey of discovery and find the Hisense TV that perfectly complements your home entertainment needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.