From assignments to office work: Printers under ₹10,000 that get it done

Printing needs do not always demand a large investment. Whether it is school assignments, office files, forms, or personal records, many affordable printers now handle daily tasks without stretching your budget. Online platforms list several models under ₹10,000 that support print, scan, and copy functions, along with wireless connectivity and ink-saving systems. Here is a closer look at some options that balance cost and performance. Printing needs grow daily, but affordable printers under ₹.10,000 handle tasks without overspending. (Pexels)

This printer suits both home and small office use. It supports printing, scanning, and copying through a flatbed scanner. The print speed reaches up to 7.5 pages per minute for black and 5.5 pages per minute for colour documents. Users can connect through Wi-Fi or Hi-Speed USB 2.0, allowing wireless printing from laptops and smartphones. The device uses HP 47 black and colour cartridges, which can deliver up to 1,300 black pages and 700 colour pages. It includes a 60-sheet input tray and a 25-sheet output tray and supports A4, B5, A6, and envelope sizes. The model comes with a one-year warranty and service support.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Print Resolution (Colour) Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Print Resolution (Mono) Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi Media Size A4, A5, envelopes Weight 5.06 kg Compatible OS Windows, macOS, mobile apps Reasons to buy Prints, scans, and copies from one device Wi-Fi connects easily to phones and laptops Comes with extra ink sets for more pages Low running cost per print Reason to avoid Prints more slowly for heavy use Ink may run out faster on photos Basic build, not for offices

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers love the easy setup and reliable Wi-Fi connection for home use. Many praise its value with included inks and simple operation. A few note it's decent but not the fastest for bulk jobs. Why choose this product? Pick this for everyday home printing, scanning, and copying on a budget. It's great for students or families in Delhi needing quick Wi-Fi prints without high costs.

This all-in-one printer is designed for home and small office environments and can handle print, scan, and copy tasks. It has a scan resolution of 600 x 1200 dpi and a print resolution of up to 4,800 x 1200 dpi. The printer supports auto duplex printing, which helps reduce paper use. It includes a 1.5-inch LCD display for navigation. With a 100-sheet paper capacity, it manages routine work with ease. The model supports borderless printing and comes with PG-47 and CL-57S cartridges in the box. It also focuses on low power consumption and carries a one-year warranty.

For users who only need printing and do not require scanning or copying, this single-function model offers a practical solution. It features an integrated ink tank system designed to print a large number of pages at a low cost per page. The printer handles both documents and photos. Its refill system allows users to add ink directly into the tank, which reduces cartridge replacement costs. This model fits homes where printing volume is steady but limited to basic tasks.

Specifications Functions Print only Connectivity USB 2.0 Print Resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Ink Yield (Black/Colour) 4500/7500 pages Paper Sizes A4, A5, A6, photos, envelopes Weight 2.7 kg Reasons to buy High page yield from refillable ink tanks Sharp colour prints up to 5760 x 1440 dpi Fast draft speeds of 27 ppm black, 15 ppm colour Low cost per page with included inks Reason to avoid No scanning or copying features USB only, lacks Wi-Fi connectivity Manual duplex printing only

What Buyers Say on Flipkart? Buyers praise its low running costs and clear prints for photos and documents. Many highlight easy ink refills and value for money at home. Some wish for a wireless option and note it's slower for bulk jobs.​ Why Choose This? Go for it if you want affordable home printing with lots of pages from cheap refills. Perfect for Delhi families or students printing photos and papers daily.

This printer supports print, scan, and copy functions and includes a 35-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF). The ADF helps users manage multi-page scanning and copying without manual effort. Wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enables mobile printing using the HP Smart App. Setup remains simple, allowing users to start printing without complex installation steps. This model suits families and home offices that often deal with multi-page documents.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, USB 2.0 Print Resolution (Black/Color) 1200 x 1200 dpi / 4800 x 1200 dpi Ink Yield (Black/Colour) ~360 / ~200 pages Paper Sizes A4, A5, A6, photos Weight 4.82 kg Reasons to buy Prints, scans, and copies with a 35-sheet auto document feeder Wi-Fi for easy wireless printing from phones or laptops Decent speed up to 8.5 ppm black and 5.5 ppm colour​ Compact design with low running costs using Ink Advantage cartridges Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing, only manual Ink cartridges need frequent replacement for heavy colour use Basic LCD display, not touchscreen

What Buyers Say on Flipkart? Users appreciate the reliable Wi-Fi setup and ADF for quick multi-page scans. Many like its value for home offices and sharp prints. Some mention slower speeds for bulk jobs and average photo quality.​ Why Choose This? Choose it for affordable multi-function printing in Delhi homes or small setups needing wireless convenience and document feeding without complexity.​

This multi-function Wi-Fi ink tank printer offers print, scan, and copy features with support for borderless A4 printing. It delivers print speeds of up to 12 images per minute for black and 10 images per minute for colour. The resolution reaches up to 1200 x 6000 dpi. The device includes a 150-sheet paper tray and a 20-sheet ADF. Its high-yield ink tanks can produce up to 6,500 black pages and 5,000 colour pages. The model supports mobile printing through the Brother app and focuses on low running costs. It also comes with a warranty covering up to 50,000 pages, depending on usage terms.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Direct Print Resolution Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi Ink Yield (Black/Colour) 6500 / 5000 pages Paper Sizes A4, A6, photos, borderless Weight 7.8 kg Reasons to buy Ultra-high ink yields: 6500 pages black, 5000 pages colour Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct for easy mobile printing Auto document feeder handles 20 pages at once Borderless printing on photos and cards Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing Slightly bulky for tight spaces Slower photo print quality for pros

What Buyers Say on Flipkart? Buyers rave about the super low page costs and reliable Wi-Fi setup for daily use. Many love the high ink capacity and sharp scans with ADF. Some note it's a great value, but setup takes a few minutes.​ Why Choose This? Ideal for Delhi homes or small businesses needing cheap, high-volume colour prints and wireless convenience without cartridge hassles.

For those who prefer laser printing, this monochrome multi-function printer handles print, scan, and copy tasks. It supports Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for network sharing. The printer offers a print resolution of 600 x 600 dpi and a speed of up to 20 pages per minute. It includes a 40-sheet ADF and a 150-sheet input tray. With 128MB memory and a monthly duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages, it suits home offices that require regular black-and-white printing.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Print Resolution 1200 x 1200 dpi Ink Yield 1000-1500 pages Paper Sizes A4, A6, photos Weight 7.1 kg Reasons to buy Sharp laser prints at up to 20 ppm black Wi-Fi and Ethernet for wireless network printing Auto document feeder for multi-page scans and copies Compact size fits small Delhi workspaces easily Reason to avoid Monochrome only, no colour printing Toner cartridges cost more per page than ink tanks No automatic duplex printing

What Buyers Say on Flipkart? Buyers praise the quick laser print speed and reliable Wi-Fi for office documents. Many like the ADF for batch scanning and crisp text output. Some note toner expenses add up for heavy use.​ Why Choose This? Pick it for high-speed black-and-white printing and scanning in small Delhi offices or homes needing network connectivity over colour options.

This multi-function monochrome laser printer supports print, scan, and copy through USB 2.0 or Wi-Fi connectivity. It delivers a print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi and speeds up to 20 pages per minute. The device runs on a 600 MHz processor with 128MB of memory. It includes a 150-sheet input tray, a 100-sheet output tray, and a 40-sheet ADF. The printer supports mobile printing options such as AirPrint and Google Cloud Print. With a duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages per month, it fits small offices that handle frequent document printing.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi b/g/n, USB 2.0 Print Resolution 1200 x 1200 dpi Ink Yield 150 / 100 sheets Paper Sizes A4, A6, photos Weight 10 kg Reasons to buy Fast laser printing up to 20 ppm with crisp 1200x1200 dpi text Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for easy network sharing Handles print, scan, and copy with a 150-sheet tray capacity High monthly duty cycle up to 15,000 pages Reason to avoid No colour printing capability Manual duplex only, no auto two-sided Toner costs add up for very high volume

What Buyers Say on Flipkart? Buyers appreciate the sharp document quality and stable Wi-Fi for office use. Many highlight reliable scanning and low maintenance. Some mention it's solid for text but lacks colour options.​ Why Choose This? Select it for busy Delhi small offices or homes focused on professional black-and-white documents with wireless convenience. Factors to consider before buying a printer for home or a small office Print Volume and Cost Per Page: Match the printer's ink/toner yield and duty cycle to your monthly pages; ink tanks save long-term for high volume, lasers cost less per black page. Colour vs Monochrome Needs: Choose colour inkjets for photos/documents, monochrome lasers for fast text-only office work to avoid unnecessary expenses. Connectivity Options: Prioritise Wi-Fi for phone/laptop printing; USB/Ethernet suits wired setups, especially in multi-device Delhi homes. Functions Required: All-in-one (print/scan/copy) saves space for families; single-function works if printing dominates your needs. Size and Placement: Check dimensions against counter/table space; compact models fit small apartments better than bulky ADF units. Top 3 features of the printers reviewed

Printer Print Tech Connectivity Key Yield HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Color Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB 2600 black pages​ Epson EcoTank L130 Color Ink Tank USB only 7500 color pages HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4278 Color Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB ADF 35 sheets Brother DCP-T710W Color Ink Tank Wi-Fi Direct 6500 black pages​ Samsung Xpress M2060NW Mono Laser Wi-Fi, Ethernet 20 ppm speed​ Xerox P-3025 Mono Laser Wi-Fi, USB 15K duty cycle​