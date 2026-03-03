From assignments to office work: Printers under ₹10,000 that get it done
Need a printer without crossing Rs. 10,000? Here are reliable options for home and office that handle daily printing tasks with ease.
Printing needs do not always demand a large investment. Whether it is school assignments, office files, forms, or personal records, many affordable printers now handle daily tasks without stretching your budget. Online platforms list several models under ₹10,000 that support print, scan, and copy functions, along with wireless connectivity and ink-saving systems. Here is a closer look at some options that balance cost and performance.
1. HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Colour Printer
This printer suits both home and small office use. It supports printing, scanning, and copying through a flatbed scanner. The print speed reaches up to 7.5 pages per minute for black and 5.5 pages per minute for colour documents.
Users can connect through Wi-Fi or Hi-Speed USB 2.0, allowing wireless printing from laptops and smartphones. The device uses HP 47 black and colour cartridges, which can deliver up to 1,300 black pages and 700 colour pages. It includes a 60-sheet input tray and a 25-sheet output tray and supports A4, B5, A6, and envelope sizes. The model comes with a one-year warranty and service support.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Prints, scans, and copies from one device
Wi-Fi connects easily to phones and laptops
Comes with extra ink sets for more pages
Low running cost per print
Reason to avoid
Prints more slowly for heavy use
Ink may run out faster on photos
Basic build, not for offices
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers love the easy setup and reliable Wi-Fi connection for home use. Many praise its value with included inks and simple operation. A few note it's decent but not the fastest for bulk jobs.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for everyday home printing, scanning, and copying on a budget. It's great for students or families in Delhi needing quick Wi-Fi prints without high costs.
2. Canon PIXMA E4570
This all-in-one printer is designed for home and small office environments and can handle print, scan, and copy tasks. It has a scan resolution of 600 x 1200 dpi and a print resolution of up to 4,800 x 1200 dpi.
The printer supports auto duplex printing, which helps reduce paper use. It includes a 1.5-inch LCD display for navigation. With a 100-sheet paper capacity, it manages routine work with ease. The model supports borderless printing and comes with PG-47 and CL-57S cartridges in the box. It also focuses on low power consumption and carries a one-year warranty.
3. Epson L130 Single Function Inkjet Printer (4 Ink Bottles Included)
For users who only need printing and do not require scanning or copying, this single-function model offers a practical solution. It features an integrated ink tank system designed to print a large number of pages at a low cost per page.
The printer handles both documents and photos. Its refill system allows users to add ink directly into the tank, which reduces cartridge replacement costs. This model fits homes where printing volume is steady but limited to basic tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High page yield from refillable ink tanks
Sharp colour prints up to 5760 x 1440 dpi
Fast draft speeds of 27 ppm black, 15 ppm colour
Low cost per page with included inks
Reason to avoid
No scanning or copying features
USB only, lacks Wi-Fi connectivity
Manual duplex printing only
What Buyers Say on Flipkart?
Buyers praise its low running costs and clear prints for photos and documents. Many highlight easy ink refills and value for money at home. Some wish for a wireless option and note it's slower for bulk jobs.
Why Choose This?
Go for it if you want affordable home printing with lots of pages from cheap refills. Perfect for Delhi families or students printing photos and papers daily.
4. HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4278 All-in-One Multi-function WiFi Color Inkjet Printer
This printer supports print, scan, and copy functions and includes a 35-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF). The ADF helps users manage multi-page scanning and copying without manual effort.
Wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enables mobile printing using the HP Smart App. Setup remains simple, allowing users to start printing without complex installation steps. This model suits families and home offices that often deal with multi-page documents.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Prints, scans, and copies with a 35-sheet auto document feeder
Wi-Fi for easy wireless printing from phones or laptops
Decent speed up to 8.5 ppm black and 5.5 ppm colour
Compact design with low running costs using Ink Advantage cartridges
Reason to avoid
No automatic duplex printing, only manual
Ink cartridges need frequent replacement for heavy colour use
Basic LCD display, not touchscreen
What Buyers Say on Flipkart?
Users appreciate the reliable Wi-Fi setup and ADF for quick multi-page scans. Many like its value for home offices and sharp prints. Some mention slower speeds for bulk jobs and average photo quality.
Why Choose This?
Choose it for affordable multi-function printing in Delhi homes or small setups needing wireless convenience and document feeding without complexity.
5. Brother DCP-T710W IND Multi-function WiFi Color Ink Tank Printer
This multi-function Wi-Fi ink tank printer offers print, scan, and copy features with support for borderless A4 printing. It delivers print speeds of up to 12 images per minute for black and 10 images per minute for colour. The resolution reaches up to 1200 x 6000 dpi.
The device includes a 150-sheet paper tray and a 20-sheet ADF. Its high-yield ink tanks can produce up to 6,500 black pages and 5,000 colour pages. The model supports mobile printing through the Brother app and focuses on low running costs. It also comes with a warranty covering up to 50,000 pages, depending on usage terms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra-high ink yields: 6500 pages black, 5000 pages colour
Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct for easy mobile printing
Auto document feeder handles 20 pages at once
Borderless printing on photos and cards
Reason to avoid
No automatic duplex printing
Slightly bulky for tight spaces
Slower photo print quality for pros
What Buyers Say on Flipkart?
Buyers rave about the super low page costs and reliable Wi-Fi setup for daily use. Many love the high ink capacity and sharp scans with ADF. Some note it's a great value, but setup takes a few minutes.
Why Choose This?
Ideal for Delhi homes or small businesses needing cheap, high-volume colour prints and wireless convenience without cartridge hassles.
6. Samsung Xpress M2060NW SL-M2060NW/XIP Multi-function WiFi Color Laser Printer
For those who prefer laser printing, this monochrome multi-function printer handles print, scan, and copy tasks. It supports Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for network sharing.
The printer offers a print resolution of 600 x 600 dpi and a speed of up to 20 pages per minute. It includes a 40-sheet ADF and a 150-sheet input tray. With 128MB memory and a monthly duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages, it suits home offices that require regular black-and-white printing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp laser prints at up to 20 ppm black
Wi-Fi and Ethernet for wireless network printing
Auto document feeder for multi-page scans and copies
Compact size fits small Delhi workspaces easily
Reason to avoid
Monochrome only, no colour printing
Toner cartridges cost more per page than ink tanks
No automatic duplex printing
What Buyers Say on Flipkart?
Buyers praise the quick laser print speed and reliable Wi-Fi for office documents. Many like the ADF for batch scanning and crisp text output. Some note toner expenses add up for heavy use.
Why Choose This?
Pick it for high-speed black-and-white printing and scanning in small Delhi offices or homes needing network connectivity over colour options.
7. Xerox P 3025 Multi-function WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer
This multi-function monochrome laser printer supports print, scan, and copy through USB 2.0 or Wi-Fi connectivity. It delivers a print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi and speeds up to 20 pages per minute.
The device runs on a 600 MHz processor with 128MB of memory. It includes a 150-sheet input tray, a 100-sheet output tray, and a 40-sheet ADF. The printer supports mobile printing options such as AirPrint and Google Cloud Print. With a duty cycle of up to 15,000 pages per month, it fits small offices that handle frequent document printing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast laser printing up to 20 ppm with crisp 1200x1200 dpi text
Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for easy network sharing
Handles print, scan, and copy with a 150-sheet tray capacity
High monthly duty cycle up to 15,000 pages
Reason to avoid
No colour printing capability
Manual duplex only, no auto two-sided
Toner costs add up for very high volume
What Buyers Say on Flipkart?
Buyers appreciate the sharp document quality and stable Wi-Fi for office use. Many highlight reliable scanning and low maintenance. Some mention it's solid for text but lacks colour options.
Why Choose This?
Select it for busy Delhi small offices or homes focused on professional black-and-white documents with wireless convenience.
Factors to consider before buying a printer for home or a small office
Print Volume and Cost Per Page: Match the printer's ink/toner yield and duty cycle to your monthly pages; ink tanks save long-term for high volume, lasers cost less per black page.
Colour vs Monochrome Needs: Choose colour inkjets for photos/documents, monochrome lasers for fast text-only office work to avoid unnecessary expenses.
Connectivity Options: Prioritise Wi-Fi for phone/laptop printing; USB/Ethernet suits wired setups, especially in multi-device Delhi homes.
Functions Required: All-in-one (print/scan/copy) saves space for families; single-function works if printing dominates your needs.
Size and Placement: Check dimensions against counter/table space; compact models fit small apartments better than bulky ADF units.
Top 3 features of the printers reviewed
|Printer
|Print Tech
|Connectivity
|Key Yield
|HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929
|Color Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB
|2600 black pages
|Epson EcoTank L130
|Color Ink Tank
|USB only
|7500 color pages
|HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4278
|Color Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB
|ADF 35 sheets
|Brother DCP-T710W
|Color Ink Tank
|Wi-Fi Direct
|6500 black pages
|Samsung Xpress M2060NW
|Mono Laser
|Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|20 ppm speed
|Xerox P-3025
|Mono Laser
|Wi-Fi, USB
|15K duty cycle
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he's not decoding gadgets and innovations, you'll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.