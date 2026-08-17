Sukhu announces Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar scheme for 1.8 lakh families

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the ‘Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’ scheme, which will be launched on October 2 to benefit 1.80 lakh economically vulnerable families in the state. The scheme aims at the economic upliftment of the poorest of the poor over the next two years. Sukhu also announced an additional payment of ₹20,000 towards salary arrears to Class-4 employees within this month. (HT Photo)

Sukhu made this announcement on Saturday during the state-level Independence Day function held in Hamirpur. The scheme is likely to be launched by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Sukhu said that during interactions with people, he came across several economically vulnerable families whose names were not included in the below poverty line (BPL) list.

“To ensure proper identification of such families, the state government conducted a survey in eight phases over the past year. Out of around 19 lakh families, 1.80 lakh families were identified as requiring greater support and attention from the government,” he said.

Sukhu said that the selection of these families had been carried out through the deputy commissioners (DCs). “For these families, the state government would launch the ‘Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar’ scheme from October 2, under which a mechanism would be put in place to improve their economic condition over the next two years,” Sukhu said. The CM said that he had directed all DCs to assess the needs of every family covered under the scheme within the next two months.

Shishu Sankalp Yojana to provide more nutritious food to mothers, children

Meanwhile, Sukhu also announced the introduction of the ‘Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojana’ to provide better and more nutritious food to mothers and children. “The recently released National Family Health Survey report of the government of India has highlighted an improvement in the health of women and children in Himachal Pradesh. While significant progress had been made, there was still scope for further improvement,” he said.

Sukhu said that the state government is ready to implement the scheme and its pilot phase would commence from October 2 in 21 ICDS blocks across districts of the state. After six months, the pilot phase would be reviewed and based on its outcomes, the scheme would be implemented across the state.

He said that under the scheme, the existing nutritional support provided to mothers and women, as well as children in the six months to three years age group, would be strengthened. “The existing provision of rice, pulses, oil, biscuits, panjiri and milk powder would be improved by providing more nutritious and hygienically packaged premix food. In addition, milk or eggs would be provided three times a week, according to the preference of the beneficiaries. The hot-cooked meals provided to children in the three to six years age group would also be further improved to enhance their nutritional value,” he added.

₹20-crore financial assistance given under welfare schemes

Sukhu distributed financial assistance of over ₹20.61 crore to 4,967 eligible beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The CM also honoured Dr Rajendra Kanwar, a 77-year-old retired senior medical officer, for his exemplary contribution to society.

Additional ₹20k salary arrears announced for Class-4 employees

Sukhu also announced an additional payment of ₹20,000 towards salary arrears to Class-4 employees within this month. Additionally, Sukhu said that Class-3 pensioners and family pensioners who retired between 2016 and 2021 would receive an additional 35% of their pension and family pension arrears this month. Similarly, Class-1 and Class-2 pensioners and family pensioners would be paid 15% of their pension and family pension arrears during the same month. He said that the government would incur an expenditure of ₹281 crore on these payments.

‘Vajpayee believed in taking everyone along, quality rare in politics today’

Sukhu on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his eighth death anniversary at The Ridge in Shimla. The CM said that Vajpayee had a special attachment with Himachal Pradesh. “Vajpayee used to visit his residence in Manali from time to time to spend his holidays. He believed in taking everyone along, a quality that is rarely seen in the present times. The entire country is remembering him with reverence today,” Sukhu said.