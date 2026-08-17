BEST steps up power network expansion across island city as demand rises

MUMBAI: The BEST undertaking is on a ₹200 crore overdrive to strengthen its power supply network after BEST committee chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao flagged a lackadaisical approach by the authorities. Mumbai, India. Aug 10, 2026 - View of the Dosti Eastern Bay high-rise building located in the Wadala area of central Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Aug 10, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Vishwasrao, who recently moved to a 50-storeyed tower in Wadala, was shocked to learn that Tata Power is supplying electricity to the luxury Dosti Eastern Bay high-rise, while BEST had failed to take the required initiative to supply power to the project.

Vishwasrao said she recently moved to the housing society, which she had booked a few years ago. She is residing in a 4-BHK apartment that faces the Atal Setu and Eastern Freeway. She has directed officials to step up efforts to market and strengthen the undertaking’s electricity supply division.

“I got to know that BEST is not supplying electricity to this society as they did not pursue to find space for substation. I immediately ordered the administration to start approaching other high-rise buildings and new constructions. I have asked them to seek space near my place of residence as well to cater to other luxury buildings around,” said Vishwasrao.

The issue came to light after Tata Power set up a substation to supply electricity to the high-rise. The development has prompted questions within BEST over its ability to cater to the growing power requirements of new residential and commercial projects in the island city. Vishwasrao has now directed the BEST administration to aggressively market its electricity supply division and ensure that the undertaking is better positioned to retain and attract consumers. Officials familiar with the matter said they are identifying large towers across the island city and providing all possible assistance to those approaching BEST for power supply through single-window clearance.

Demand on the rise

The development comes at a time when Mumbai’s electricity demand is rising rapidly. According to sources, peak power demand in BEST’s supply area is expected to reach 1,100 MW over the next two years, compared with around 900-950 MW last year.

“This summer, the peak demand had crossed 1,010 MW, up from around 950 MW last year. We are being proactive in approaching residential and commercial complexes. In this case, we are in the final stages of getting land for setting up a substation which will benefit the entire Wadala area,” said a BEST official.

To prepare for the projected increase, BEST is working on a nearly ₹200 crore infrastructure plan to replace ageing power cables and establish new substations across the island city. A key component of the plan is the construction of new substations.

BEST expects to require more than 10 additional substations to cater to the projected growth in electricity consumption. The new substations are being designed to occupy around 530 square metres of land and will be ground-plus-two-storey structures. This represents a significant reduction from the approximately 900 sq m required earlier for a substation, making it easier for BEST to identify suitable plots in densely populated areas.

Five substations are expected to be ready by the end of this calendar year. These are planned at Wadala, Antop Hill, Sion, Kalbadevi and Girgaum. The undertaking currently operates an extensive underground power distribution network, much of which has been in use for several decades. Officials said replacing old cables is necessary not only to improve reliability but also to reduce the risk of faults and prolonged power outages as the load on the network increases.

Land remains hurdle

Finding land for substations, however, remains one of the biggest challenges for BEST. In densely populated areas such as Wadala, availability of suitable plots is limited. Officials said developers are often reluctant to part with land for electricity infrastructure, particularly in projects where commercial or residential space can generate higher returns.

At Wadala, where the Dosti Eastern Bay project is located, BEST officials faced difficulties in securing suitable land for a substation. A similar issue arose with the redevelopment project of the Society of the Bombay Urban Transport and Development (SBUT), where BEST had declined a proposed location because the undertaking wanted the substation to be built underground, officials said.

BEST officials also said the undertaking cannot accept land or premises offered by every housing society or commercial complex because substations involve significant safety and technical requirements.

“The location, structural specifications, access and other technical parameters have to meet our standards before a site can be approved,” said the official. The expansion of the supply network is becoming increasingly important as the island city sees a steady rise in high-rises that require substantially higher connected loads. The ₹200 crore programme, along with the new substations and cable replacement work, is intended to strengthen the network ahead of the projected rise in demand.

The move to market the Supply division also assumes significance as BEST faces competition from other electricity distribution companies in parts of Mumbai. Officials said improving infrastructure and ensuring reliable supply would be crucial if the undertaking wants to expand its consumer base while retaining existing consumers. BEST has a total consumer base of 1.063 million from Colaba/Cuffe Parade to Sion/Mahim. In 2025-26, BEST’s revenue from the Supply Division was ₹4,624 crore, while expenditure was ₹4,509 crore.