Navy sailor, wife, two kids found dead in south Mumbai residence

Mumbai: A 30-year-old sailor with the Navy, his wife and their two toddler children were found dead on Saturday in the sailor’s official residence at Navy Nagar in Cuffe Parade. Preliminary investigation indicates that the sailor died by suicide while his 28-year-old wife, three-year-old son and two-month-old daugher died due to poisoning, Maneesh Kalwaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), told Hindustan Times. (Shutterstock)

“The exact cause of death can only be determined after detailed forensic and post-mortem reports are received,” Kalwaniya said.

According to the Cuffe Parade police, both the sailor and his wife hailed from Rajasthan. They got married around five years ago, but would quarrel often owing to a dispute between their respective families. Their neighbours in Navy Nagar also claimed that the sailor had been under depression for the past several months.

Around 8pm on Saturday, the police control room received a call from the naval control room, saying relatives of the family had been trying to contact them but they were not answering their phones, Kalwaniya said.

“When a police team visited the sailor’s residence, they found him hanging while his wife and two kids were lying unconscious on the bed,” the DCP noted.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also inspected the residence and collected evidence, although no suicide note was found in the premises, police sources said.

The police rushed all four persons to the JJ Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Accordingly, the police registered an accidental death report (ADR).

On Sunday, the deceased sailor’s younger brother, who also serves in the defence forces, arrived in the city and claimed the bodies of his family members from the JJ Hospital.

Sources at the Cuffe Parade police station said the deaths were likely linked to a dispute between the families of the sailor and his wife. The woman’s father had come to the city to pick daughter up but sailor had refused to send the children with her, an officer said. “We are attempting to put together the exact sequence of events preceding the deaths,” he noted.