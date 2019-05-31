Janhvi Kapoor praises dad Boney Kapoor for losing 12 kgs, shares a picture

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who routinely shares pictures of her extended family, put up a picture of her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, in his new avatar. Boney, who has always been on the heavy side, has lost a lot of weight.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi mentioned that her dad has lost 12 kgs. She wrote: “Papa lost 12 kgs!!! Slim trim and healthy so proud!!!! #finally.” It is not clear where the picture has been clicked but, in it, Boney can be seen in a Jodhpuri suit, with a perfectly matching red pocket square. He certainly looks happy.

Janhvi Kapoor complimented her father Boney Kapoor on losing weight. ( Instagram )

Janhvi has been busy shooting for her next, the Gunjan Saxena biopic. She recently returned from her shooting schedule in Lucknow. Interestingly, her cousin Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is working on the film as an assistant director.

Janhvi recently revealed that actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays her father in the biopic, probably thinks she is a creep. Speaking to Anaita Shroff Adajania on an episode of Voot’s Feet up with the Stars, Janhvi narrated an incident where Pankaj drew similarities between acting and cooking mutton. Joining the conversation, Janhvi was quoted by IANS as saying: “Sir, par aap toh ice cream ho, aap sabko pasand ho (You are like an ice cream. Everyone likes you). Right after I said it, he gave me a look.”

“He probably thinks I am a creep, but yes I feel he is a legendary actor and there is no one like Pankaj sir. I couldn’t hold back and immediately expressed my fondness for him,” she added.

Apart from the Gunjan Saxena film, Janhvi will also be part of Karan Johar’s directorial Takht, which will feature several stars including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Janhvi will also star in Rooh Afza with actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is said to be a horror comedy and is being directed by Hardik Mehta.

