Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Ajay Devgn consoles daughter Nysa, Kareena Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan pay respects

Several Bollywood celebrities attended actor Ajay Devgn’s father and action master Veeru Devgan’s prayer meet on Thursday. Veeru had died of a cardiac arrest on Monday after being hospitalised for breathing trouble. Ajay arrived with wife and actor Kajol, daughter Nysa and mother Veena Devgan at Mandapam Hall, ISKCON temple in Juhu for the ceremony. An emotional Nysa was seen in tears as she was consoled by her father.

Kajol with daughter Nysa, mother-in-law and husband Ajay Devgn. ( Varinder Chawla )

The Devgns arrive for Veeru Devgan’s prayer meet. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among those who attended the prayer meet included Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor with sister Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi and Suniel Shetty with wife Mana.

Kareena Kapoor with sister Karisma at Veeru Devgan’s prayer meet.

Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek at Veeru Devgan’s prayer meet.

Aruna Irani reaches the prayer meet.

Abbas-Mustan at Veeru Devgan’s prayer meet.

Many Bollywood celebrities had paid their last rites to late Veeru Devgn on Monday. Kajol had broken down in the arms of Aishwarya Rai on meeting her. Meanwhile, Kajol’s mother and veteran actor Tanuja underwent a surgery for diverticulitis at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on the same day. Kajol was seen visiting Tanuja on Tuesday evening. An insider told PTI that she would remain hospitalised for “at least a week.”

Anil Kapoor had paid a tribute to late Veeru Devgan by dedicating the 32nd anniversary of his film, Mr India to him. He shared a collage of pictures from the film featuring himself, late Sridevi and late Amrish Puri. Highlighting Veeru’s contribution in the making of the film, Anil wrote, “#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I’m lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed...”

#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed... pic.twitter.com/jdw1w6ULtI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan had also penned a heartfelt note on his blog. He wrote, “The legendary action master and director, Khanna Saheb was conducting a dummy rehearsal for the scenario which involved Sunil Dutt Saheb the leading man of the film, being beaten up by the negative character of the village, and he was demonstrating the action on a stand in for the leading man. The negative character was beating the leading man with a thin whip like stick, and the leading man was taking it all in and not retaliating.

“Khanna Saheb was using a stand in for the leading man and was renowned for his authenticity when conducting stunts. He was lashing the stand in, whip like and with each lash I could see the pain and agony on the stand ins face, but he continued to complete the scene dummy rehearsal, to perfection. The stand in getting the lashing was Veeru Devgan,” he wrote in his post.

First Published: May 30, 2019 17:52 IST