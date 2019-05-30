Tanuja undergoes operation for diverticulitis, to remain in hospital for at least a week

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja has undergone operation for diverticulitis and is doing fine, says a source from the hospital. Tanuja, 75, was admitted to city-based Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday.

An insider told PTI that she would remain hospitalised for “at least a week”. Diverticulitis, a condition which results in the inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.

Actor Kajol, Tanuja’s daughter, was also spotted visiting her at the hospital.The news of the actor’s hospitalisation came two days after Kajol’s father-in-law, action director Veeru Devgan’s death.

Tanuja has appeared in prominent films like Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Do Chor among others.

On Monday, Veeru Devgan, the popular action director behind films such as Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Mr Natwarlal and the father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was 77. According to family sources, Veeru had not been keeping well for some time. His funeral was held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6 pm on Monday.Ajay’s colleagues from Bollywood, including superstars Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, have all condoled the industry veteran’s death.

