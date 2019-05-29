Katrina Kaif confesses that she ‘borrows for keeps’, friend Anaita reveals the actor borrowed her jeans and left her in innerwear

Actor Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat along with co-star Salman Khan. However, the actor was accompanied by stylist and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania during her appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, BFFs. The actor seems to be in a candid mood as she revealed her secrets in a teaser video shared by Neha on social media.

The video shows Katrina taking the first question while roaming on the sets. On being asked when was the last time someone called you sexy, the actor replied, “last night.”

Anaita can be seen sharing a story about how Katrina borrowed her denims and left her in her innerwear. She revealed that once she went to Katrina’s house for fittings but the actor liked the jeans she (Anaita) was wearing so borrowed it and walked out, leaving her in her innerwear.

Talking about her fashion choices, Katrina tells Neha in the video, “I am an anywhere shopper. Looking at you, I am shopping. So basically, I borrow for keeps.” The Zero wore a black and beige outfit paired with a jacket for the show.

Katrina plays Kumud in Bharat, the role that was offered to Priyanka Chopra. But the actor had walked out of the film to get married to American singer Nick Jonas. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni.

Katrina is also set to follow into the footsteps of Priyanka, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma into production. She has bought the rights of the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not and the project is in its development stage.

Talking about the development, Katrina had told IANS, “That French film is a story on which we are working on for quite a sometime. It’s not a French film actually but there were few ideas which had come to me. I really liked it and I might put my name to it as a producer. I would like to put my name for which I feel very strongly about. There are few discussions happening so, hopefully this year will start shooting for the film.”

First Published: May 29, 2019 17:18 IST