Karan Johar shares Takht’s poster, reveals release date

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed the release date for his upcoming ambitious project, Takht. He shared an Instagram story where we can see a poster of the period drama which says ‘December 2020’ and is on a wall of the Dharma Productions’ office.

After showing us a glimpse of the poster, the video takes us through a gallery with various film posters adorning the walls and ends at a collage of several posters. Karan has brought together an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Takht is the story of two brothers - Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb -- and their sister Jahanara Begum. While Ranveer will be playing Dara Shikoh, Vicky will essay Aurangzeb’s character. Anil will reportedly play Shah Jahan and Kareena may essay the role of his daughter, Jahanara.

“Takht is the most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct. I’m hugely passionate about it. I’m obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That’s the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful,” Karan had earlier said on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, No Filter Neha.

He had also said Takht will be K3G of Mughal era. “It’s like the K3G of the Mughal era. But it’s more extreme, there is more betrayal. It’s has the tropes of court politics. It’s so rich in texture,” he said in an interview.

Karan’s recent production venture, Kalank, had a dismal show at the box office and proved to be a major disaster. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film was also widely panned by critics.

First Published: May 29, 2019 16:52 IST