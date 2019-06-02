Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim look cheerful in this throwback pic from Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s wedding

Couple of days back, actor Soha Ali Khan, had shared a family picture on Instagram which immediately went viral. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan, his three children including Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur, wife Kareena Kapoor, Soha and mother Sharmila Tagore posed for the picture. Days later, a throwback picture from Saif and Kareena’s wedding is going viral.

In the picture, everyone is dressed in regal splendour, with Kareena’s look being the most elaborate. The picture has many of the same faces we see in Soha’s recently-shared picture, with the exception of Taimur. Also seen in the older picture is Saif’s other sister, Saba Ali Khan. While the rest look, more or less, the same, Ibrahim looks cute as an 11-year-old. Today, he is a tall and strapping young man. Sara too is slimmed down considerably but in the throwback picture, she is all chubby and cute.

Saif, who was previously married to Amrita Singh, got divorced in 2004 and married Kareena in 2012. Despite the separation, Saif shares a deep bond with Ibrahim and Sara. Speaking about her father’s second marriage on Koffee With Karan 6, Sara had said: “Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable.”

Saif too spoke about those times to Karan Johar. He revealed how he wrote a note to Amrita the day he got married to Kareena. “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, I wrote a note to Amrita saying this is a new chapter starting. I wrote we had a history and something on the lines of good wishes for both of us. I sent it to Kareena to take a look. I sent it across. Sara called me and said, ‘I was coming anyway but now, I am coming with a happy heart.’ I think that story sums up the attitude of everyone involved.”

Sara made her Bollywood debut last year with Kedarnath. Her confident performance in the film was appreciated even though the film sank. She followed it up with Simmba, a huge box office success. Sara has two films in her kitty — Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 and another sequel of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1.

