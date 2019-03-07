Sara Ali Khan on her equation with Kareena Kapoor: My mother made it easy to love and accept her

Actor Sara Ali Khan has spoken about her modern family in a new interview to Filmfare, praising her mother for creating ‘the most secure, happiest and healthiest space’ for her, and dad Saif Ali Khan for always being just a phonecall away.

She said that her parents separating when she was just a child worked out for the best. “I was a kid, who understood that her mother and father were happier that way. I can’t change how they are when they’re together. But you must know the option. I could have been brought up in an extremely unhappy, unstable and toxic household,” she said.

When Sara’s parents split up, she went to live with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. But she said that Saif never made her feel as if he was away. “And as far as my father is concerned, he’s never ever let me feel that we don’t live together. He’s always a phone call away. He’s always available for dinner, for coffee. So why would I feel like that? I have two happy homes with two happy parents. That’s a win-win situation as opposed to a massive loss for everyone,” she said.

Saif married actor Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Sara has spoken about her admiration for Kareena in several interviews. “I’ve been an avid Kareena Kapoor fan. So even today there’s an element of surprise that Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is my stepmother. People say I willed it to happen. I must have,” she said, adding that her fandom for Kareena is only eclipsed by Sridevi.

Sara continued, “As far as our personal equation is concerned, I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy – not specifically Kareena – makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don’t need to know who that person is. It’s about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we’ve conducted ourselves with dignity. It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine. She got me ready for my father’s wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, ‘Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno’... and if that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on.”

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, which she closely followed up with Simmba. She will next be seen opposite her crush, actor Kartik Aaryan in director Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to his Love Aaj Kal, which incidentally starred Saif in the lead.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 10:35 IST