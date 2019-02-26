Kareena Kapoor on her first meeting with Sara Ali Khan: She came dressed as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed how Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara came to meet her for the trial of Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Ghum. Speaking on the closing episode of Koffee with Karan where she appeared with Priyanka Chopra, Kareena said, “At the trial of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Sara came dressed in ‘You Are My Sonia’ outfit with Amrita (Singh) wanting to meet me because she was a huge fan.” Sara is Saif’s daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh.

Sara recently made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She has since delivered a blockbuster, Simmba, with Ranveer Singh.

When Karan mentioned that more and more leading female actors are getting married at the peak of their careers nowadays, Kareena said she would take credit for starting the trend. Karan asked her how Saif Ali Khan proposed to her in Greece and she said they were shooting for her song Challiya Challiya from Tashan when Saif decided to stay back for the shoot and asked her to marry him.

“Just woke up one morning and he was like ‘Listen, let’s get married. I wanna marry you. Let’s just go to a church, let’s just do it right here. I was like ‘ Are you mad?’ He was like ‘Yeah. I don’t care. We’re just gonna do it. I wanna marry you. I wanna spend the rest of my life with you and I can’t see it any other way.’ And I just realised this was it,” she said.

Kareena said Saif told her that his son Ibrahim and daughter Sara are of utmost importance to him. “I was madly in love with him. I’m still head over heels in love with him. And I think I always will be all my life. I think the best decision was to marry him,” she said.

Kareena also talked about her equation with Saif’s ex wife Amrita Singh, “I have utmost respect and regard for her. We’ve never met,” she said. She added she met Saif years after he divorced Amrita. “So it was not on anyone’s time. He was clearly single,” she said, clarifying that there was no infidelity on anyone’s part.

Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan marked the end of the sixth season of the hit celebrity show hosted by Karan Johar.

