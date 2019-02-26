Kareena Kapoor shoots for Good News, switches on her glamorous avatar. See pic

The buzz around Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good News is gaining momentum with every passing day. The film is about a married couple desperately trying for a baby. Work on the film has commenced and Kareena was recently spotted shooting for it in Mumbai. The actor looked glamorous as ever, wearing an off-shoulder black-coloured dress.

Kareena and Akshay have had hits together when they worked in Ajnabee, Kambakkt Ishq, Tashan, Aitraaz and Bewafaa. Interestingly, Good News, touted to be a ‘dramedy’, will see Udta Punjab actor Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in supporting roles as a Punjabi couple, also trying for a baby.

Meanwhile, the film’s producer, Karan Johar, tweeted on Thursday to announce that the film will release in September this year. It was previously expected to hit the screens in July 2019.

While Akshay has a busy calendar ahead, Kareena seems to be taking one project at a time, suggest reports. Once, she finishes shooting for Good News, only then will she move to Karan’s directorial Takht, which will reportedly go on floors from September. Takht is a multi starrer that will see Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor apart from Kareena in action.

Also read | Koffee With Karan promo: I like Arjun Kapoor this way or that, says Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, Akshay has already begun promoting his next film, Kesari, which is yet another Dharma Production. The actor will be seen playing a character called Isher Singh, in the film which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Parineeti Chopra plays the female lead in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 08:56 IST