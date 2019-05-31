Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan leave for London with son Taimur, she will also shoot for Angrezi Medium there. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and their young son Taimur were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for London. Saif was seen carrying Taimur in his arms. Kareena will reportedly shoot for some portions of her upcoming film Angrezi Medium in London. According to a Pinkvilla report, Saif will also shoot for the first schedule of his upcoming film, Jawaani Deewani in the UK.

Kareena looked chic in a pair of denim pants, paired with a white printed top and an overcoat. Saif was dressed in semi formals — in a pale pink shirt teamed with a pair of dark denims. Taimur was in his night suit, a striped white and blue pyjama and shirt.

Kareena remained busy till the last hour, attending the launch of the next season of dance reality show, Dance India Dance: Battle of Champions. Kareena is making her TV debut as a judge on the show along with Bosco Martis and singer Raftaar, who are its other two judges. Kareena looked glamourous at the launch event in a stylish bright purple pant suit.

Kareena Kapoor poses by the logo of Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions, in which she will feature as a judge.

Kareena Kapoor with co-judges Bosco and Raftaar.

Also read | Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Ajay Devgn consoles daughter Nysa, Kareena Kapoor, Salman and Amitabh Bachchan pay respects

In April this year, came the official statement that Kareena would be joining the cast of Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to the highly successful 2017 film Hindi Medium. Producer Dinesh Vijan, confirming the news to PTI, had said then that the actor would be a “great addition to the franchise”.

“Angrezi Medium is a very special film, and I’m excited that she’s going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchisees to come, and she’s perfect for it,” Vijan said in a statement. “Here she plays a cop, a role she’s actually never done before. We will be shooting in London this June and it will be great to be back on set with her,” he added.The film, directed by Homi Adajania, went on floors recently and also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, among others.

Kareena, who completed shooting for Good News a while back, also has Karan Johar’s Takht, which is scheduled to begin shooting towards the end of the year.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 31, 2019 09:29 IST