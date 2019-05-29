Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Saif, Sharmila Tagore, Taimur pose together for epic family pic

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently got together for an epic family photo with all the three generations caught in one frame. Actor Soha Ali Khan shared the picture on her Instagram with the caption, “Like the branches of a tree #family #familygoals #missingafew @saraalikhan95.”

Saif’s mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore can be seen standing in the picture with her hand on his shoulder. Soha can be seen standing beside her while giving Saif’s son Ibrahim a hug from behind. While Ibrahim is on the left of Saif, actor Sara Ali Khan is seated on his right and can be seen holding on to him as she poses in a pretty salwar suit. Kareena is seated on the extreme right with son Taimur on her lap. As all of them can be seen looking at the camera, Taimur is seen lost in deep thought as he looks adorable in a black-and-white pyjamas.

Among those missing in the picture are Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. The picture comes days after Kunal celebrated his birthday with friends and family at Saif’s residence. The latter had thrown a birthday bash for him on May 24, which was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and others.

WATCH | Taimur or Ranveer Singh? Kareena Kapoor picks her style winner

Kunal had also shared a group picture from the party on his Instagram account with the caption, “The Happy Bunch.” Karisma, too, shared a group picture with her cousins and Alia on her Instagram.

Soha has taken a break from films as motherhood keeps her busy. Sara has already delivered two back-to-back films, Kedarnath and Simmba and is currently working on her third film, the Love Aaj Kal sequel. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor has the perfect response to a troll who tried to shame him for dating Malaika Arora

Saif and Kareena are also busy with multiple projects. Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She is shooting for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium in which she plays a cop. She will then begin shooting for Karan Johar’s big budget multi-starrer, Takht. Meanwhile, Saif will soon return with the second season of hit web series, Sacred Games. He will also be seen in Go Goa Gone sequel, Bhoot Police and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

First Published: May 29, 2019 14:17 IST