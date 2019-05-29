Arjun Kapoor has the perfect response to a troll who tried to shame him for dating Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor was trolled for dating Malaika Arora who is elder to him and was reminded that his dad Boney Kapoor married a younger woman - Sridevi. While Arjun had a perfect response, Varun Dhawan also chipped in with his views.bollywood Updated: May 29, 2019 09:28 IST
A troll decided to take on actor Arjun Kapoor and shame him for dating Malaika Arora. However, the Ishaqzaade actor had the perfect reply. Just a day after Arjun officially revealed that he is dating Malaika, a troll tweeted to him shaming the actor for dating a woman elder to him. The troll further claimed that Arjun had hated his dad Boney Kapoor, in the past, for marrying Sridevi who was younger to him.
Arjun tweeted a calm yet solid response. “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP,” he tweeted to the troll, who goes by the name Kusumbhutani.
I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP https://t.co/DHyHVVDPHq— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019
The user responded by deleting the controversial tweet and sending out an apology to both Arjun and Malaika. “I apologise if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans.... Please Forgive me . It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma’am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26,” the user wrote. Arjun, was gracious in accepting the apology and wrote back, “It’s ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you.”
It’s ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you... 😊 https://t.co/f91kscWJUp— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019
Varun Dhawan, who was dragged in the entire debate, also put out a tweet. “Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy,” he wrote.
Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy https://t.co/o4aNGmbMjb— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 28, 2019
A day before Arjun’s latest outing — India’s Most Wanted — hit theatres, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai where Arjun and Malaika posed as a couple and talked about their relationship. Arjun had earlier said in an interview, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”
