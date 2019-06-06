Shahid Kapoor romances Kiara Advani in new Kabir Singh song, Mere Sohneya. Watch

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared the latest song from his upcoming film, Kabir Singh. Titled Mere Sohneya, it is the third song from the film. It shows Shahid romancing Kiara Advani in a college set up.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “#MereSohneya #kabirsingh .Link in bio. #MereSohneya #outnow.” The song has been sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. Irshad Kamil penned down the song.

Touted to be a love song that will resonate with people in love, Mere Sohneya comes acrosss as quite an average number and is not likely to tug at the strings of your heart.

“Anyone who has fallen in love will connect to Mere Sohneya. It has so much love that it got approved by everyone at the first hearing. Hope the audience will love it,” Parampara earlier said in a statement.

Talking about his role in the film, Shahid recently said, “I’ve had my very intense, self destructive, heartbreak, angsty moments, where I’ve not been in control, You have to channelise all kinds of negative emotions and turn them into positive, otherwise they can take you down, heartbreak being one of them. You’ve to learn to channelise these energies, if you can’t, you become Kabir Singh.”

Kabir Singh is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Vanga, who directed the original, has directed the remake as well.

Produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, Kabir Singh is set to hit theatres on June 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 13:58 IST