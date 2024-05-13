Sanjay Kapoor says No Entry would be blockbuster even if Boney Kapoor signed him instead of Fardeen Khan

Sanjay Kapoor has experienced many ups and downs in his acting journey. The actor has often spoken about the professional challenges he faced despite being Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's brother. Sanjay, in a recent interview with Shivani Pau for her podcast revealed that Boney did not cast him in No Entry when his career was going through a rough phase. (Also read: Fardeen Khan on 'No Entry' sequel: All I would say is ‘don't mess it up’) Sanjay Kapoor has said that No Entry would still be a blockbuster if he was cast instead of Fardeen Khan.

Sanjay feels Boney could have cast him in No Entry

The Murder Mubarak actor admitted that he felt his elder brother could have easily cast him in No Entry as he already had stars like Salman Khan and Anil. Sanjay opined, “My brother (Boney) didn’t cast me when I was going through the (tough) phase. When he made No Entry, he could have taken me instead of Fardeen Khan; but he didn’t. There already was Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in its cast, so he could have sold the picture anyway. The picture would have done well anyway even if he took me. Things would have still happened the way it happened and No Entry would have been a blockbuster.”

He further pointed out, “But he took Fardeen because, at that time, he was more sellable than me. I haven’t worked in my brother’s production in the last 20 years. When I was producing films and going through this low (phase), it was not that they didn’t love me. But it is business at the end of the day.”

When Boney Kapoor clarified his remarks on Anil Kapoor

Recently, Boney had revealed that his brother Anil is not speaking to him since he did not cast him in No Entry 2. However, the producer later clarified that his statement was distorted and he said it in good humour. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light-hearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me’. The fact is the film I am proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman (Khan) or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them I decided to make the sequel with a younger generation. To think that either of them can be upset with me because they are not a part of the sequel of No Entry is an idea totally absurd and ridiculous. No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humour.”

Boney's No Entry 2 features Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in crucial roles.