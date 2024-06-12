Fardeen Khan recalls taking IVF route while facing challenges in having children: 'It was a tough time for me'

Fardeen Khan is back in action and receiving appreciation for his grand OTT debut. The actor, who made his acting comeback with Heeramandi after almost 14 years, recently revealed the rough phase in his life following his father Feroz Khan's death. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen shared that he opted for the IVF route after facing challenges in having children. (Also read: Fardeen Khan reveals Kareena recommended him for Dev as film clocks 20 years) Fardeen Khan revealed about opting for IVF while facing challenges in having children.

Fardeen Khan reveals opting for IVF route

Fardeen recalled the ‘tough time’ in his life and said, “I needed some time after I lost my father. It was a tough time for me on a personal level. There were other considerations also, which I have spoken about at other times. We were having challenges having children, and that’s when we decided to take the IVF route. That’s why I needed to take some time off. It wasn’t meant to be this long. I thought only for a few years…get everything settled, but things didn’t happen that way. Then, when my daughter was born, my heart melted, and I thought, let’s spend some time with her.”

He also pointed out, “But I was fortunate that I had the luxury to take that time off. It wasn’t deliberate or conscious, but having said that, when I look back, I wish I hadn’t taken such a long break. Definitely a regret on many levels.”

Fardeen Khan's OTT debut Heeramandi

Fardeen recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi. The actor played the role of Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in the series. Apart from him, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Jason Shah and others also played pivotal characters. The period-drama show is set in the backdrop of Indian independence revolution of 1920s-1940s. The title of the series is derived from the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore (present-day Pakistan) during pre-partition India. Heeramandi has recently been renewed for a second season.

Fardeen will be next seen in Visfot, produced by Sanjay Gupta. He is also a part of Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and others in crucial roles.