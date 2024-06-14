Fardeen Khan recalls being a ‘worldwide trending topic’ after weight gain: 'People find joy in someone's misery'

Fardeen Khan is being praised by audiences for his digital debut in Heeramandi. The actor returned to the screen after a 14-year hiatus in the epic series. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Fardeen discussed how he was trolled for his weight gain. (Also read: Fardeen Khan recalls taking IVF route while facing challenges in having children) Fardeen Khan recently recalled becoming a worldwide topic after his weight-gain. (PTI)

Fardeen Khan on developing thick-skin with trolls

Fardeen recalled how he became a trending topic after his weight gain and opined, “I was surprised to have got that attention. But, of course, you quickly understand that people remembered you in a certain way. They were surprised to see me. I had let myself go in the way that I had. I mean I was a worldwide trending topic at that time and not for the right reasons. The way I dealt with it, having been around the business you develop some thick skin. You kind of teach yourself or force yourself to not take it personally to whatever extent you can. You can find humour in it. You can philosophise about it. You can learn from it. For me, I tried to do all three. It was a punch and I took it on the chin.”

He further said, “The intensity or the degree of meanness was a revelation. It does surprise you that people would find joy in someone else’s misery and despair.”

Fardeen Khan plays a Nawab in Heeramandi

Fardeen played the character of Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in Heeramandi. Apart from him, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal and others in crucial roles. The series is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut as well. Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix and has been renewed for the second season.

Fardeen made his Bollywood debut with his late father Feroz Khan's directorial Prem Aggan. He later starred in popular films like Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Janasheen, Dev, Fida and No Entry. His last theatrical release was Dulha Mil Gaya.

Fardeen Khan's upcoming projects

Fardeen will be next seen in Visfot produced by Sanjay Gupta. He is also a part of Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein directed by Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and others.