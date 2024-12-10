Diljit Dosanjh wears dhoti, offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain after Dil-Luminati Indore concert

Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Indore as a part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour. Soon after the concert, the singer was seen taking a spiritual route and visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The singer sought blessings of Lord Shiva along with his team. Diljit Dosanjh at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Diljit Dosanjh wears dhot

On Tuesday, Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter and shared a video of him seeking blessings of Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. In the video, the singer was seen wearing a white dhoti kurta with matching turban. He, along with his team, witnessed the 'bhasma aarti' and prayed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He was seen sitting with folded hands and closed eyes at the holy place as he offered his prayers. Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, “Jai Shri MAHAKAL."

Diljit Dosanjh at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Diljit Dosanjh was also seen spending time inside the temple premises along with the authorities. The authorities later presented the singer a shawl and even a photo frame with Lord Shiva's idol.

Netizens reacted Diljit Dosanjh visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple. One of the X users commented, "Now this is what a pure soul does respect every religion if only some haters would have the same understanding or humanity they would understand." Another wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh is a man of great thoughts."

Diljit Dosanjh's performed in Indore on December 8. However, Bajrang Dal protested to cancel the concert and approached Indore police for the same. During the concert, Diljit also addressed the black market sale of his concert tickets and said, "For a while, it has been going against me that Diljit's concert tickets are being sold in the black market. But it's not my fault that tickets are being sold that way, isn't that so? If you are getting the ticket for ₹10 and you sell it for ₹100, what's the fault of the artist?"

Meanwhile, Diljit was joined by Deepika Padukone on stage during his concert in Bengaluru. now after Indore, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Chandigarh on December 14th and will conclude his India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour in Guwahati on December 29.